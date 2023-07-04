062022 jw volunteer1.jpg

Gina Woodson, who has volunteered at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society for over five years, leads Pilgrim back to his room after an afternoon walk in June 2022. A plumbing issue forced more than two dozen dogs and cats out of one of the facility's buildings Monday, but the situation had improved enough by midday Tuesday to allow the return of the animals.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Workers at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society scrambled to move more than two dozen dogs and some cats after a plumbing problem Monday forced the closure of one of the facility's buildings. But the situation had improved enough by midday Tuesday to allow the return of the animals, an official said.

Bryan Kaufman, a digital marketing specialist for the shelter, said officials believe the problem, which began Monday, was being resolved as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The crisis situation, fingers crossed, currently has been averted," he said.

