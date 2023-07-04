Gina Woodson, who has volunteered at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society for over five years, leads Pilgrim back to his room after an afternoon walk in June 2022. A plumbing issue forced more than two dozen dogs and cats out of one of the facility's buildings Monday, but the situation had improved enough by midday Tuesday to allow the return of the animals.
Workers at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society scrambled to move more than two dozen dogs and some cats after a plumbing problem Monday forced the closure of one of the facility's buildings. But the situation had improved enough by midday Tuesday to allow the return of the animals, an official said.
Bryan Kaufman, a digital marketing specialist for the shelter, said officials believe the problem, which began Monday, was being resolved as of Tuesday afternoon.
"The crisis situation, fingers crossed, currently has been averted," he said.
Officials at the shelter originally feared the problem at the Animal Resource Center would take a week to be resolved, forcing them to combine kennels and bring some dogs into the shelter's rehab and adoptions center. An online call also was issued for people to foster dogs, and they said at least a dozen people stepped up to help.
"That being said, we're always looking for fosters to take care of them until they're old enough to be spayed, neutered, have their vaccinations, etc.," Kaufman said.
The problem began with a blocked pipe and was exacerbated when a snaking tool used to clear the clog broke inside the pipe, Kaufman said. That required crews to drill into the concrete floor to replace the section of pipe. Work was ongoing, but a large section of the building had water by Tuesday afternoon.
The shelter's adoptions center and Thaw Animal Hospital remained open on a week when animal shelters usually see a rise in strays as pets become frightened by fireworks and sometimes are lost.