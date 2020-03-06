The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the death of a dog found hanging by an orange and black rope from a bridge on the Acequia Trail on Thursday morning.
Dillinger, an 11-month-old black and white American pit bull, belonged to Marie Lewis, who said he helped her heal after the death of her husband in November.
"He was my baby," Lewis said through tears. "He was so spoiled. I loved him so much and it breaks my heart to know he suffered the way he did. He didn't have to."
Lewis said a friend gave her Dillinger about three months after her husband died. She described him as a happy, beautiful black and white dog who still had his puppy face.
Dillinger wiggled out of his collar around 8 p.m. Wednesday and got out of the yard at her home on Agua Fría Street, Lewis said. Although her friend went after him, they weren't able to coax him back to the house.
According to a Santa Fe police report, the city's Animal Services Division received a call about a hanging dog around 7:50 a.m. Thursday. Officers found Dillinger without a collar, the report states, but were able to identify his owner by scanning his microchip.
She has no idea who would have done this or if she and her dog were targeted for any particular reason, Lewis said.
Officers brought Dillinger to her and she buried him in her backyard so he is always nearby, Lewis said.
"It is heartbreaking," Santa Fe City Councilor Signe Lindell said. "It's alarming. It's a heinous act committed on a defenseless living thing and it's certainly my hope that we can find and deliver justice to whoever did this."
He was the best dog she's ever had, Lewis said, and she feels like her happiness has been taken away from her.
"He was a big puppy, but he was my baby."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
What the holy he!! is wrong with people in this town!! I knew there were plenty of low-lifes here, but this is the lowest of the low, and the trashiest of the trash!!
This article is a sign that someone felt the impulse to destroy a life and took that impulse to an innocent creature. Unconsciously, the person whom committed the act wishes to destroy themself. A community that harbors hate boils-over in an act which is unconscionable. If there were a quality university here, this act would not be likely to happen because people at study do not destroy. Brutes, misogynists and bigots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.