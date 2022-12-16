J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Manhattan Project’s scientific director, is shown with the project’s military director, Gen. Leslie R. Groves, at the Trinity Site on Sept. 11, 1945, after detonation of ‘The Gadget.’
Fifty-five years after the death of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Biden administration has annulled a decades-old decision that stripped weapons security clearance from the wartime head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and celebrated “father of the atomic bomb.”
Oppenheimer was credited for his role in the Manhattan Project, a World War II research and development initiative that created the first nuclear weapons at what is now called Los Alamos National Laboratory. He later served as director of Los Alamos National Laboratory and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.
But in 1954, after Oppenheimer had opposed development of the hydrogen bomb, the AEC revoked his security clearance through what government officials now call a “flawed process that violated the commission’s own regulations.”
The hearing took place against the backdrop of the “Red Scare” of the 1950s, and the review concluded that Oppenheimer’s privileges were revoked not because of security concerns but due to “fundamental defects” in his character based on past ties with communism and associations with communists — which had been previously cleared in 1947.
Following an investigation, the Energy Department determined the decision that ended Oppenheimer’s national security career was aimed at discrediting him in public debates over U.S. weapons policy. The review detailed numerous procedural flaws, concluding, “the system failed … [and] that a substantial injustice was done to a loyal American.”
When Oppenheimer died in 1967, Sen. J. William Fulbright took to the Senate floor and said, “Let us remember not only what his special genius did for us; let us also remember what we did to him.”
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, in a news release issued Friday, said it was the Energy Department’s responsibility to correct the historical record and honor Oppenheimer’s “profound contributions to our national defense,” adding that the Energy Department had received requests from 43 U.S. senators and current and former directors from the Idaho and Los Alamos national laboratories to review the 1954 decision.
“As time has passed, more evidence has come to light of the bias and unfairness of the process that Dr. Oppenheimer was subjected to while the evidence of his loyalty and love of country have only been further affirmed,” Granholm wrote. “In his years of public service, Dr. Oppenheimer had perhaps more access to information about U.S. nuclear weapons programs than any other individual in the government,” Granholm wrote.
At the 1954 hearing, the AEC’s four-member Personnel Security Board, with the exception of one member, Henry DeWolf Smyth, said that had Oppenheimer not opposed development of the hydrogen bomb, “the project would have been pursued with considerably more vigor, thus increasing the possibility of earlier success in this field.”
The AEC’s general manager at the time, Kenneth D. Nichols, did diverge from the board’s findings, saying he found no “sinister motives” in Oppenheimer’s opposition to the hydrogen bomb, a weapon estimated to be vastly more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped in 1945 in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, killing 140,000 people. In his decision, Nichols said Oppenheimer’s rights had been revoked based on “past associations,” but Oppenheimer’s attorney was denied access to the manager’s letter and was thus denied an opportunity to respond, the review found.
“Even with the passage of time, we can say with confidence that, in conducting the Oppenheimer proceeding, the AEC failed to follow its own rules,” Granholm wrote. “Pursuant to the authority vested in the Secretary of Energy to carry out the function of the Atomic Energy Commission, I hereby order that the decision rendered on June 29, 1954, in the Matter of J. Robert Oppenheimer, be vacated.”