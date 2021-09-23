Santa Fe fine dining restaurants Sazón and Sassella will be featured in the first two episodes of a new docuseries, Santa Fe Foods, that started production this month in the city, said Lawrence Becerra, co-owner of the two restaurants.
Santa Fe Foods, which has not yet been picked up by any online or broadcast carrier, intends to feature six local chefs through September and October, the New Mexico Film Office reported.
Filming will start at Sazón in early October, Becerra said, but Windmill Winds Entertainment is already in Santa Fe shooting street scenes and places like the Santa Fe Farmers Market.
“Santa Fe is getting more and more notorious,” Becerra said. “Santa Fe is definitely one of the characters [in the show]. For us, as a restaurant, it’s very helpful. For Santa Fe, it’s phenomenal. It’s huge, impactive.”
Windmill Winds Executive Director Greg Zoch, who is the company's founder, producer and writer, did not respond to a request for an interview on the project.
Owners of Restaurant Martin, Market Steer Steakhouse and Geronimo said they have been working with the company and could be part of the production.
“We filmed a snippet with them [Tuesday],” Restaurant Martin co-owner Jennifer Rios said Wednesday. “If they can get the series picked up, they will come back and film an episode with us.”
Kristina Goode, co-owner of Market Steer, confirmed the restaurant she owns with Kathleen Crook will be participating in Santa Fe Foods.
Geronimo owner Chris Harvey said Windmill Winds filmed a promo at the restaurant Tuesday. “I don’t have a schedule yet. I think next year they are going to start to start shooting here,” he added.
In a news release issued Tuesday by the New Mexico Film Office, Greg Zoch said he and co-producer Teresa Zoch "have been lifelong enthusiasts for Santa Fe and the vibrant, immersive experiences that Santa Fe offers. Not the least of which are the world-class restaurants. As such, we are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with some truly wonderful and gifted people to showcase the amazing City Different to the world.”
The production is employing about six New Mexico crew members, 12 local principal actors and 20 background actors, the release said.
Greg Zoch has written screenplays for The Windmiller, One Hundred Dollars and Seeds of Destruction, and has screenplays in development for How Lulu Saved Matthew, Ghost Mine, The Treehouse, The Glass and The Kingdom of Heaven.
Santa Fe Foods will wrap the city's art, shopping and outdoor recreation into the features on the six chefs.
