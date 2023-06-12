After Angelita Chacon’s criminal record disqualified her from working as a caregiver under a state-run program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, she appealed the decision.

Documents obtained through a public records request show a committee reconsidered Chacon’s case and granted her request — in which she blamed others for her run-ins with the law.

The new decision allowed her to be paid to care for her special needs son and also paved the way for her to care for a developmentally disabled woman who died earlier this year from what authorities allege was the result of abuse by Chacon that many state officials called “horrific.”

