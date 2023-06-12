After Angelita Chacon’s criminal record disqualified her from working as a caregiver under a state-run program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, she appealed the decision.
Documents obtained through a public records request show a committee reconsidered Chacon’s case and granted her request — in which she blamed others for her run-ins with the law.
The new decision allowed her to be paid to care for her special needs son and also paved the way for her to care for a developmentally disabled woman who died earlier this year from what authorities allege was the result of abuse by Chacon that many state officials called “horrific.”
Chacon, 52, of Rio Rancho was arrested last month in connection with the death of 38-year-old Mary Melero. She was paid about $236,000 in Medicaid money over three years to care for Melero and her own son after the committee reconsidered the state Department of Health’s rejection of her caregiver application. But documents indicate she might not have even been eligible for reconsideration because her request appears to have been filed past the state’s deadline.
Chacon, known as Angelita R. Zamora at the time, was rejected to serve as a caregiver in the state’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver program because of three convictions in the 1990s, largely stemming from accusations she had written bad checks. She received notice of a “determination of employment disqualification” in a letter dated April 4, 2014.
To be reconsidered as a caregiver, an applicant must file a written request within 14 days of receiving notice they had been disqualified due to a conviction. Documents in her case contain conflicting dates, but a summary shows the state received her request 17 days after she was notified of the disqualification.
She signed a request form April 10, 2014, and a Department of Health date stamp shows what appears to be 1:24 a.m. April 10, 2014.
The summary report, however, which the department previously has cited in the high-profile case, shows the state received the request form April 21, 2014.
The conflicting dates could be chalked up to shoddy work or lack of attention to detail, or both, by the department at the time.
Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said Monday she couldn’t explain why the committee chose to reconsider Chacon’s caregiver application.
“That decision predates this administration, and I don’t have any further information on the decision that was made in 2014,” she said.
Melero’s death raised broad concerns about oversight of the Developmental Disabilities Waiver program, which provides services and support for people with disabilities and triggered a sweeping internal review. Officials examined the policies and caregiver background screening regulations in the division that oversees the program and conducted wellness checks on the nearly 7,000 residents enrolled. These provider inspections resulted in dozens of reports of potential abuse.
Chacon’s case also exposed a possible flaw in the Developmental Disabilities Waiver program: She didn’t have to reapply to serve as a caregiver for Melero because she was previously approved to be a “family living provider,” McGinnis Porter said.
She is facing numerous charges in connection with the death of Melero, who was discovered drugged and dehydrated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the back of a van trying to drive into Juarez at the U.S.-Mexico border in February.
Chacon, who was in the van with Patricia Hurtado, her live-in girlfriend, told authorities she was taking Melero to Mexico to receive medical treatment.
Authorities, however, have said Melero showed signs of chronic abuse.
Melero, who was found in the van with hand-sewn sutures on her lips and dirty bandages covering open wounds that appeared infected, died in April after her family decided to take her off life support.
Attorney General Raúl Torrez said during a news conference last month the injuries Melero sustained are among the worst he’s seen in his career as a prosecutor.
He called the abuse and neglect Melero endured “nothing short of torture.”
“One of the questions that I have is, ‘Why was [Chacon] reinstated, and what is the criteria for allowing people with criminal convictions and other red flags to serve as in-home health care providers?’ ” Torrez asked at the time.
Documents show when Chacon appealed the Department of Health’s rejection of her caregiver application, she offered the reconsideration committee reasons for her trouble with the law.
Her first conviction cited in the denial was a case of fraud over $250 in the mid-1990s. According to a document, she told the committee the charge was due to her ex-husband drinking and gambling.
“The applicant’s ex-husband would disappear for days & she did not know where he was most of the times,” the document says. “The applicant had a very young daughter & she needed to care for her child. “So, the applicant wrote several checks under her husband’s account. The applicant stated that she knew that what she did was wrong. She did this to feed her family.”
Chacon told the state her ex-husband’s bank “convinced” him to file a formal police report to get his money back.
“Later on, her ex-husband wanted to drop the charges but the district attorney would not drop the cases,” the document says. “So, she was convicted.”
Chacon received a deferred sentence and was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation, according to the document.
A warrant was issued in 1997 accusing her of issuing worthless checks, and she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, documents state.
In the third case, she was accused of stealing a vehicle, which she chalked up as a misunderstanding.
At the end of her relationship with her ex-husband, documents state, she borrowed what she said she believed was his sister’s car for a drive to Portales.
Chacon “did not know that the car she borrowed was under her [former] mother-in-law’s name,” according to a committee document. “Her ex-mother-in-law called the police and reported the car stolen. She was convicted of this case as well.”
Chacon asked the state for a second chance, saying her circumstances in life had changed.
“She is no longer in that relationship” with her ex-husband, the committee document states. “She divorced this man & never looked back. She is asking for a chance to remain employed.”