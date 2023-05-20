Before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of James Mountain as Cabinet secretary-designate of the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department — a choice that quickly sparked controversy over a years-old rape allegation against Mountain — she considered five other people who either applied or were recommended for the job.
Among them is a member of the Navajo Nation who had the backing of the tribe’s former president, as well as a member of Congress and the National Native American Bar Association.
“Having known [Pauline Abeyta] for several years, I can attest that her strong work ethic and proven record of public service will achieve great results for the Indian Affairs Department,” U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who represents New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, wrote in a letter of recommendation to the governor Jan. 13.
The letter is among dozens of documents The New Mexican obtained under a public records request that offer new details about the jockeying for the Cabinet-level post and messages Lujan Grisham received — many critical — after she selected Mountain, a former two-term governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo and owner of a tribal affairs consulting firm.
A woman identified as the mother of Mountain’s two children accused him of rape in 2007. The following year, he was indicted on a number of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery. However, the case was dismissed in 2010 after the prosecution said it did not have enough evidence to take it to trial. Further details are unknown, as the court record was put under seal.
Mountain, whose office said he was unavailable for an interview, previously has declined to discuss the allegations.
As leader of the Indian Affairs Department, Mountain or his designee serves as chairman of the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, charged with addressing high rates of violence against Native American women.
His appointment to the Cabinet position drew backlash and criticism from members of the task force, some of whom threatened to resign, as well as from state Sen. Shannon Pinto, a Native American Democrat from Tohatchi.
Among the other names the governor was considering for the post:
- Mark Freeland, a former Navajo Nation Council delegate who worked as a policy analyst for the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President from 2015-19 and served as chairman of San Felipe Pueblo’s Enterprise Board, where he oversaw the operations of the pueblo’s casino and travel center from 2012 to 2015, according to his résumé. Johnny Johnson, president of the Eastern Navajo Agency Council, recommended Freeland, the memo states.
- Blane Sanchez, a former 2nd lieutenant governor of Isleta Pueblo and former longtime member of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission. The memo to the governor states Sanchez was recommended by Drew Setter, president and CEO of a government and public relations firm specializing in, among other things, tribal gaming.
- Tammi Lambert, an attorney who serves as the sole presiding Contemporary Court judge at the Santa Ana Pueblo and does pro tem work for San Ildefonso. She previously served as the government affairs director for Laguna Pueblo. She was recommended by the governors of the Taos and Zuni pueblos and the president of the Jicarilla Apache Nation.
- Lashawna Tso (Although the name appears as “Lawshana Rose” in a memo written to the governor).
Tso, who was appointed by Mountain to serve as the department’s deputy Cabinet secretary, previously served as executive director of the Navajo Nation Washington office and assistant secretary of New Mexico’s Indian Education Division.
The memo to the governor states Tso, a member of the Navajo Nation, “does not have the support” of Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.
Abeyta, who works in the Natural Resources Unit of the Navajo Nation Department of Justice, also had the backing of NM Native Vote, which was actively involved in the passage of a bill to expand voting protections for Native Americans during this year’s 60-day legislative session.
One memo, which isn’t dated, states Mountain “was interested in the position” but didn’t list any recommendations for him.
Mountain wrote in an email Friday he applied for the appointment upon learning tribal leaders had recommended him.
“Based on the work I have accomplished over the past eight years since I was elected to office as Governor of the Pueblo de San Ildefonso, I have had the full support of the tribes in New Mexico and many tribes across the country,” he wrote. “With this support and through tribal leader appointments to commissions and work groups, I have led initiatives that have strengthened the tribe’s positions covering food insecurity, tribal consultation, ICWA (Indian Child Welfare Act), tribal infrastructure development, Indian education, tribal youth initiatives and strengthening tribal relationships with local, state and federal entities.”
The leader of the Navajo Nation, however, doesn’t support Mountain.
“While I appreciate your continued support of Gov. Mountain for this appointment, I cannot support his nomination,” Nygren wrote in a letter to the governor Feb. 28.
“I have committed to Navajo people that my office and I will hear their voices about domestic violence and certainly their MMIWR [missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives] concerns,” he added. “I must acknowledge the concerns expressed by the [task force], New Mexico Sen. Shannon Pinto and Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty regarding your nomination.”
Donovan Quintero, a spokesman for the Navajo Nation, said Nygren continues to oppose Mountain’s appointment.
Last month, Molly Ruiz of Dixon wrote to the governor to express “deep concerns” about Mountain’s ability to lead a department.
“As a white woman, Governor, you absolutely must listen to women of color and Native women on this issue,” Ruiz wrote to Lujan Grisham, who is Hispanic.
Others have expressed confidence in Mountain.
“Mr. Mountain has the expertise and experience to help your administration lead IAD to new heights,” Valentino Pino, governor of Zia Pueblo, wrote in an undated letter to Lujan Grisham, who has continued to stand behind her choice.
Maddy Hayden, the governor’s communications director, wrote in an email in February, in response to questions about Mountain’s appointment and the charges he faced, “The governor’s office is aware of the case and that the charges were dropped.”
She added, “The governor does not intend to withdraw his nomination, and we hope that those who are leveling these concerns would respect the judicial process and acknowledge the results.”
In announcing his appointment, the governor said Mountain’s “expertise in state and tribal relations will be a valuable asset in continuing our work to foster productive and respectful relationships and support Indigenous communities throughout New Mexico.”
While Mountain declined to participate in an interview, he listed some of his accomplishments as secretary-designate at The New Mexican‘s request.
They include “advocating for tribal interests through policy and legislation at the state and federal levels during the 2023 legislative session” and “rebuilding the workforce and capacity of the Indian Affairs Department by taking it from 47% staffing in early February to 80% staffing currently.”
The documents obtained under the public records request show Lujan Grisham introduced Mountain as her selection during an American Indian Day event in the Rotunda of the Capitol the morning of Feb. 3 — the same day her office issued a news release making a formal announcement.
“Governor James Mountain is a staunch advocate and steadfast leader in Pueblo de San Ildefonso and in the tribal community at large,” according to remarks prepared for Lujan Grisham a day in advance of the event.
“I am honored to call him a friend and announce today that he will serve as the next Cabinet Secretary of the Indian Affairs Department,” the prepared remarks state.
Asked whether Lujan Grisham’s friendship was a factor in selecting Mountain, Caroline Sweeney, the governor’s press secretary, wrote in an email Friday the pair have had a “productive relationship” for many years.
“Most recently, Secretary-designate Mountain served as a contractor for the Indian Affairs Department since 2020 and was integral in establishing solid government-to-government relationships with the state’s nations, tribes and pueblos,” Sweeney wrote. “His outstanding performance in that role led in large part to the governor choosing him as Cabinet Secretary-designate.”
Amid the controversy swirling over Mountain’s appointment, the governor delayed submitting his name for confirmation before the Senate Rules Committee during the legislative session earlier this year.
As the session was winding down, the governor’s communications director said there were other, more pressing appointments that took priority and that the Lujan Grisham administration would continue the confirmation process in the interim if necessary.
“To our knowledge, the Senate Rules Committee has not yet begun its interim confirmation process,” Sweeney wrote.
Sen. Katy Duhigg, an Albuquerque Democrat who chairs the committee, did not return a message seeking comment.