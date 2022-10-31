Court records released Monday in the Saturday slaying of Grace Jennings indicate Kiara McCulley is accused of stabbing Jennings to death — and may have attempted to decapitate her — with a sword after being encouraged to do so by her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca.
Police initially were called to a residence on the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive after Apodaca's mother told 911 dispatch her son found his girlfriend killing another woman in the garage in which they both live. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court Monday, Apodaca, 25, also reported the homicide from a nearby AP Wireless store.
Officers arrived to the Jaguar Drive home at about 1:45 p.m., and spotted a woman — later identified as McCulley, 19 — in the residence's backyard. She fled into the home once she saw police, according to the complaint.
Police found Jennings' body inside the detached garage. According to the complaint, the 21-year-old had "several injuries consistent of being cut or stabbed with a sharp object." Jennings' body also appeared to have injuries "consistent with attempts to decapitate."
Officers also found what appeared to be a bloody sword inside of the garage, according to the complaint.
McCulley and her mother were detained following the discovery, along with Apodaca after he was located at the AP Wireless location on Jaguar Drive.
Apodaca told police he and McCulley live together in her mother's garage. According to the complaint, Jennings contacted him on Friday night asking if she could sleep in the garage. Apodaca told officers he, McCulley and Jennings all slept together in the same bed.
According to the complaint, Apodaca told officers McCulley ordered him and Jennings to leave. He spent the morning packing before going inside McCulley's house to use the restroom at about noon.
Apodaca told police when he returned, no longer than two minutes later, Jennings was dead and McCulley told him, "I did it." He then called his mother to tell her about the incident, and waited at the AP Wireless store.
Police got Apodaca's consent to search his cellphone during his interview Saturday. According to the complaint, officers found text messages from Apodaca to McCulley between Friday night and Saturday morning conspiring to kill Jennings while she slept.
"The messages ... described how Mr. Apodaca and [McCulley] would 'clean up the mess' by using hydrogen peroxide and an ice washer to get it out," the complaint stated.
Apodaca, who in the complaint told police McCulley had been "planning" to kill Jennings for the past two years, appeared to be convincing McCulley to kill Jennings in several of the messages.
One of his messages to McCulley states: "I am wanting you to kill her, you have to end your suffering by ending her joy," according to the complaint. Apodaca told police he meant what he wrote in the messages, and stated he wanted McCulley to kill Jennings.
Jennings was said to have been romantically involved with both suspects at one point, according to the complaint.
McCulley told police she was upset Apodaca invited Jennings to stay at her house Friday, according to the complaint. She added she could not remember a period of time the next morning, and told police she believed this was due to her undiagnosed multiple personality disorder, according to the complaint.
"McCulley stated she was partially hopeful Ms. Jennings was dead but could not remember what happened to her," the complaint states.
McCulley told officers she is not sure if she killed Jennings.
Both Apodaca and McCulley were booked into the Santa Fe County jail at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the facility's online records.