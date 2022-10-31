Court records released Monday in the Saturday slaying of Grace Jennings indicate Kiara McCulley is accused of stabbing Jennings to death — and may have attempted to decapitate her — with a sword after being encouraged to do so by her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca. 

Police initially were called to a residence on the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive after Apodaca's mother told 911 dispatch her son found his girlfriend killing another woman in the garage in which they both live. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court Monday, Apodaca, 25, also reported the homicide from a nearby AP Wireless store. 

Officers arrived to the Jaguar Drive home at about 1:45 p.m., and spotted a woman — later identified as McCulley, 19 — in the residence's backyard. She fled into the home once she saw police, according to the complaint. 

