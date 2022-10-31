Court records released in Saturday's grisly slaying of Grace Jennings indicate Kiara McCulley is accused of stabbing the young Santa Fe woman to death with a three-foot sword — and may have attempted to decapitate her — after being encouraged to do so by her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca.

Police initially were called to a residence on the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive Saturday after Apodaca's mother told emergency dispatchers her son found his girlfriend killing another woman in the detached garage of McCulley's mother's home. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court Monday, Apodaca, 25, also reported the homicide from a nearby AP Wireless store.

Apodaca and McCulley each face first-degree murder charges. The defendants were set to be arraigned in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Monday. However, according to identical motions filed for Apodaca and McCulley the same day, Judge Donita Sena granted state prosecutors a 24-hour continuance in order for them to investigate the incident and possibly file motions for pre-trial detention. 

