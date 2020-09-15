Newly released documents in the Aug. 1 slaying of Santa Fe High School basketball star Fedonta "JB" White portray a small, late-night gathering in Chupadero that quickly grew to an early morning, alcohol-fueled bash, with many teens caught up in a flurry of fights.
Several witnesses told investigators they intervened in melées between boys and girls.
One witness said she thought she prevented the rape of another partygoer.
The chaos at the Chupadero home intensified as White was lying wounded, telling friends, "Don't let me die."
Dozens of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office reports and search warrant affidavits, released Monday under a public records request, offer new details of the investigation and indicate investigators and are still searching for a key piece of evidence: the handgun used to fatally shoot 18-year-old White.
According to the documents, deputies were told Estevan Montoya, 17, who is accused in the killing, discarded the gun "in the immediate area" after the shooting.
But the documents say the weapon wasn't recovered from the Chupadero home or the grounds around the residence.
Investigators who searched the Santa Fe homes of Montoya's mother and grandmother also came up empty, an affidavit says. Documents show investigators did seize cellphones, including one they believed Montoya might have been using and could hold evidence linked to the shooting.
Investigators also sought access to Montoya's Facebook account, where he had posted photos of himself holding a black handgun, an affidavit says. The account was deleted or deactivated after the shooting, according to the document.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos did not return a call requesting comment Tuesday on whether the gun used in the shooting had been found and other aspects of the case.
A judge ruled last week Montoya will remain in custody until his trial because he could pose a threat to the public and might be in danger himself if he were released. Facing a charge of first-degree murder and other counts, Montoya will be tried as an adult.
His attorney, Dan Marlowe, has said in court his client might have been acting in self-defense when he fired the fatal shot at White.
Whether Montoya was injured in the violent fracas is unclear. One search warrant affidavit says a detective asked Montoya if he had been hurt. "Estevan indicated he had no injuries," the deputy wrote, though the detective noticed two superficial abrasions on each of Montoya's knees.
Among the documents released Monday were search warrants seeking photos of Montoya's body and DNA swabs to determine if he suffered injuries in a fight that night.
Witnesses gave conflicting accounts of the incident that led to the shooting. Some said White had been trying to break up a fight outside the home, while others reported the popular basketball player had tried to take a swing at Montoya, who pulled out a handgun and fired a shot behind him as he fled.
Another said Montoya had tried to hit White before shooting him.
Accounts by witnesses and investigators in the sheriff's office reports and affidavits describe a scene with discarded alcohol bottles, property damage and some teens so inebriated they were vomiting on themselves.
Several witnesses told investigators they saw members of a gang known as the "South Side Goons" at the party, and some said the members had been speaking about another recently slain teen, Ivan Perez, who had been a close friend of Montoya. Perez, known as "Mondo" among friends, according to the reports, was fatally shot in in mid-July at an apartment complex on Santa Fe's south side.
At least one girl said she took video of the so-called Goons at the Chupadero party.
Search warrant documents refer to a photo showing Montoya attending Perez's funeral and flashing a gang sign with his right hand.
While some of the teens cited Montoya as a member of the group, others said the Chupadero shooting was not gang-related. Law enforcement authorities have not confirmed Montoya's ties to the gang.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said Tuesday said his department has identified "approximately three dozen suspected members" of the gang. The Goons are a "split-off group" from a gang known as the "South Siders," Tapia said.
"They are locals," he said. "There are no ties to an other larger organizations in other states."
Police suspect 17-year-old Perez was a member of the Goons, he added.
Marlowe said Montoya and Perez had been close friends and that Montoya was right next to Perez when he was killed. His client was still grieving Perez's death on the night of White's slaying, the attorney has said.
White, considered a top 100 basketball recruit nationally, graduated from Santa Fe High early and planned to enroll this year at the University of New Mexico and play for the Lobos.
A teen girl identified as White's girlfriend in the reports told investigators he didn't have issues with anyone.
"JB is the one breaking up fights," the girl said.
Another friend said in an interview with officials White once told him he didn't have a "beef" with anyone, but "some people hate on me."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.