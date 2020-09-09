DIXON — Library Director Felicity Fonseca knew the man who just walked through the doors of the Embudo Valley Library and Community Center had lost his job.
"Did you file for unemployment yet?" she asked the man, who cares for his grandchild.
"No," he said.
"Can we help you do that?" Fonseca asked.
And she did. The man's claim went through and he got his unemployment checks.
In this small farming community of some 1,400 people — including those living in nearby Embudo — this seemingly personal offer of help is representative of the role the library plays as a one-stop shop for locals.
It is about the only entity in town offering civic, social and cultural services for those living miles away from the nearest urban center. And it provides a lifeline to the rest of the world.
"We are so important to our rural community because there are so few other educational, social service and economic resources here," Fonseca said. "We can fill all those needs and niches and connect people to other resources beyond our community.”
It's one reason the Manhattan Institute, a New York-based think tank, chose the library as one of five nonprofits worthy of receiving a 2020 Civil Society Award, which comes with a $25,000 prize.
The institute chose the finalists — out of some 200 nonprofits up for the honor — because they address their community's social needs and rely primarily on volunteers and donations, rather than government funding, to operate.
Embudo Valley Library has an annual budget of about $160,000, which it raises through grants and by holding garage sales and book sales, running a nearby library thrift store and renting space to the local co-op market.
Library board member Shel Neymark said less than 20 percent of the library's budget comes from government funding. The Manhattan Institute grant of $25,000 is "a big deal," he said, because it comes with no stipulations on how to use it. Neymark said the board is discussing possible options for using the money.
The library opened in 1992 in what is now a private home off the main town road. Sandy Funk, the town's first librarian, recalled the stacks of books that community residents and others donated for the original collection to get the library going.
"We couldn't have imagined when we were sorting out all those books that this would be what it is today," she said as she gestured to the 6-year-old building now housing the library.
It has more than 17,000 books, an array of magazines, a rack of daily newspapers, a DVD collection, a small art and artifacts collection for viewing, a children's reading room and over half a dozen computers for public use.
Those offerings keep patrons coming back. Kaycee Hinckley had lived in Española for some time before she and her partner moved to Dixon "for the library," she said with a laugh. The couple's two children enjoy going there at least once a week to check out books and see what is going on, she said.
An occupational therapist by trade, Hinckley said she often checks out books from the library for research for her job. And with its small park and garden out back, the library offers a safe environment for her kids to visit and explore.
She said during the coronavirus pandemic, "We would call them and they would gather up books and materials they thought our kids would like and then set them outside for us to pick up.
"They are just a really sweet group of people who care."
This is not the first time the library has received national and regional recognition. In 2015, it was one of 10 in the country awarded a National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the country’s top honor for such institutions.
And in 2017, The New Mexican chose Neymark, a ceramic artist who has public installations throughout the state, as one of its 10 Who Made a Difference honorees because of his contributions to the community library.
He said the community has been continually supportive, including an anonymous donor who gave $200,000 to buy what is now the library thrift store.
"It's really all because this community came together years ago and said, 'Let's make a library!' " he said.
Fonseca said the library's strength is in its people — its three employees, the roughly 60 volunteers who help each year and the patrons who come back as often as possible.
"That in-person connectivity is happening here all the time," she said.
