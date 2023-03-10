The Senate Rules Committee endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment Friday that would pave the way for paying New Mexico’s 112 legislators a base salary.

But money — or lack of it — could lead to its demise.

Committee Chairwoman Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, warned the measure is doomed to fail if placed on next year’s ballot unless it’s backed by a well-funded campaign.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.