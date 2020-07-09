A narrow vote by the Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday night knocked down one last roadblock to a proposed development on a midtown parcel designated for affordable multifamily housing.
The council voted 5-4 to approve an amendment to a decades-old ordinance that limited traffic access to the property to emergency vehicles.
On the surface, it seemed like a minor administrative move. But it will allow the quasi-government Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority to build a two-story, 45-unit housing complex at 1115 Calle la Resolana. The Santa Fe Planning Commission already had approved the project, despite opposition from neighbors.
But the authority later realized it had overlooked a significant detail before the development could move forward. The ordinance allowing only emergency vehicles to access the road meant residents of the complex wouldn't have been able to drive in or out.
Members of a neighborhood association had complained the planned complex was too dense for the 2.5-acre plot.
Civic Housing Authority officials argued, however, the development would go a long way toward providing more affordable homes in a city in dire need of them. Millions of dollars in tax credit financing was at stake — funding the authority could lose if it doesn't move quickly on the project, officials argued.
Neighborhood opponents who tuned into the virtual City Council meeting said opening up the emergency lanes to public traffic would lead to accidents and endanger children.
"We feel it will add a lot of cars and speeding to the area," said a man who identified himself as Britt Catron. "There's lots of small children around there."
City councilors who opposed the measure questioned why Civic Housing Authority officials didn't discover the access problem until the last minute. And they questioned whether the new entry will be safe in a high-traffic neighborhood.
Ed Romero, executive director of the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority — an independent regional agency that provides federally subsidized housing for low-income people — said his agency always thought it was able to build on the property. But then the ordinance "came out of nowhere," complicating matters, he said.
Romero said funding will be set aside to build speed bumps, among other safety measures.
A traffic engineer associated with the housing authority presented a one-day traffic study from August 2019 that said traffic flow and accidents are very low in the area.
City Councilor Michael Garcia said, however, he did not think a one-day traffic study was sufficient for such a project. He grew up there, he said, and saw a number of traffic crashes.
"It's proven to be a very dangerous stretch of road in the past," Garcia said. “We need housing in Santa Fe, but do we need housing that will result in injury or possibly even death?"
Garcia joined Councilors Chris Rivera, JoAnne Vigil Coppler and Roman "Tiger" Abeyta in voting against the ordinance amendment.
Mayor Alan Webber joined Councilors Renee Villarreal, Signe Lindell, Carol Romero-Wirth and Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez in approving the measure.
Roderick Hasson, who also voiced safety concerns during the meeting, said members of the neighborhood association might meet to discuss whether to appeal the council's decision.
Many members of the association have felt defeated since the start of discussions over the housing project, he said, because they feel they had little chance to make their voices heard.
Romero told the council he was aware neighbors had issues with the development.
"But nobody likes us," he said. "Nobody wants a new project in their neighborhood."
