Missy Smock carefully held the candle in one hand, shielding the flickering flame from the wind with the other.
Some 300 people, many also holding candles, surrounded Smock on the Plaza as this year's Hanukkah celebration began with the lighting of a menorah.
"It's really wonderful to be in a community where I can be outed as a Jew," she said, adding that she came from a predominantly Christian community in Illinois where there was just one synagogue and not many Jewish residents.
Sunday's event, Smock said, allowed her to be "able to celebrate Hanukkah with people of different faiths and traditions."
The eight-day celebration of Hanukkah pays tribute to two events that are considered miracles among Jews: First, the victory of a small band of Jews over a Syrian-Greek army to maintain the right to study and celebrate their religion around 168 B.C.; and second, the power of a small parcel of oil intended to light a menorah to celebrate that event for one night that burned for eight nights.
On Sunday, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, who is Jewish, lit the first of eight candles on a large menorah after telling the crowd that because of recent international and national strife "it is a time when darkness needs light more than ever."
For many in attendance, the celebration goes beyond simply lighting a candle each day for eight days. Sometimes, they said, the light has to come from within and include simple acts of "kindness to bring us closer to what we want to be in a perfect world," said Shneur Itzinger of London. He said he is studying to be a rabbi in New York and is visiting Santa Fe for the holidays.
Sunday's menorah lighting — which also included spiritual and folk songs performed in Hebrew with dancing — came soon after of several anti-Semitic acts that drew national attention. For example, the day after Thanksgiving, someone scrawled anti-Semitic messages and symbols on the door of a synagogue in Washington, D.C. Police arrested a suspect.
And earlier this month, two suspects shot and killed three people in kosher grocery store in Jersey City, N.J. One of the two suspects had a social media page with anti-Jewish commentary on it. The pair also is suspected in the shooting of a police officer earlier in the day.
Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad said such acts reinforce Hanukkah's message of perseverance.
"They try to destroy us, they try to put out the light," he said. "But we will always persevere, we will always overcome."
Halley Faust, a Santa Fe doctor who attended Sunday's lighting, said that because Hanukkah is "not a religious holiday, per se, but a historical holiday, it appeals to everybody who has a sense of Jewish identity."
Smock said that idea extends to non-Jews who took part in the festivities Sunday. She said she also loves to take part in Christmas-related traditions, including the Christmas Eve walk on Canyon Road.
"It seems people in Santa Fe love to celebrate other people's traditions," she said.
