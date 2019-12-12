A state District judge has dismissed a countersuit filed by The Santa Fe New Mexican against the Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state Public Regulation Commission and BHP Billiton New Mexico Coal after they sought in 2015 to keep the newspaper from publishing documents they said were confidential.
In its countersuit, The New Mexican contended it had the right to publish documents involving PNM’s plans at the time for the San Juan Generating Station in the Four Corners area. The newspaper received the documents through a public records request that asked for all emails between PNM and the Public Regulation Commission, which oversees utilities in the state. The documents were included as attachments in those emails.
The commission filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the newspaper and days later was joined by PNM and two coal companies, one of which has since gone bankrupt. The New Mexican published the documents on its website.
The companies that intervened in the suit tried to withdraw and the regulatory commission eventually reached a settlement in which the commission agreed to pay The New Mexican $20,000 and agree to never again try to impose a publication restraint.
However, the newspaper in a countersuit had asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, which would mean the claims could never be filed again. The countersuit also claimed the companies had tried to stop publication of the documents in violation of the state Inspection of Public Records Act and the First Amendment and asked the court to award damages, attorneys fees and expenses.
Judge Francis Mathew, who took over the case when Judge David Thomson was appointed to the state Supreme Court, dismissed the newspaper’s countersuit in a decision handed down earlier this month.
In the ruling, Mathew agreed with arguments that governments must meet a high threshold for trying to prevent a paper from publishing, citing a landmark 1970 case involving the New York Times. But in granting a motion for judgment based on the pleadings in the case, Mathew said the companies had an established right to petition the government by suing the newspaper in court, and The New Mexican did not meet criteria to show it was “an objectively baseless lawsuit.”
