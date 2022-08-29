District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ office has determined five shootings committed by law enforcement officers in the line of duty in Santa Fe during 2021 were justified uses of force.

The findings, four of which were dated and published earlier this month on the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s website, appear to be an attempt to catch up on reviewing officer-involved shooting cases after Carmack-Altwies acknowledged in July she’d been unable to review such incidents within 30 days of receiving the case file — a policy she instituted after taking office in 2021.

“These types of cases are complicated and require a detailed analysis,” spokeswoman JoHanna Cox wrote in an email Monday. “District Attorney Carmack-Altwies applied the law and found that each officer complied and was justified in his/her decision making within the facts of the case.”

