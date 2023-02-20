baldwin.jpg

Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin is interviewed by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office investigators shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin says he was holding discharged. The maximum incarceration against the actor and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were reduced to 18 months after First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has abandoned her attempt to apply a five-year sentencing enhancement to the charges.

 Photos Courtesy OF Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has abandoned her attempt to apply a five-year sentencing enhancement to the charges against actor Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Both still face a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,  who was killed by a bullet from a pistol Baldwin held during an October 2021 rehearsal on a movie set south of Santa Fe. The bullet also struck and wounded director Joel Souza. 

The change reduces the maximum incarceration for the defendants from 6½ years to 18 months, if convicted. 