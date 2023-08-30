District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has determined two Santa Fe police officers were justified when they shot and killed an armed man near his condominium complex in May.

"All officers acted reasonably in response to an immediate threat to their and their fellow officers' safety," Carmack-Altwies wrote in a letter published Tuesday. 

Six police officers arrived at Los Arroyos Compound Condominiums on May 12 in response to a call for a welfare check for resident John Eames, 77, who had a handgun on him and was described as suicidal by a neighbor. Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez and Officer Julian Norris each fired two rounds at Eames in a nearby arroyo after officers said he reached for a pocket where the handgun was. Eames died in the hospital several weeks later. 

