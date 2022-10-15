Joseph Sanchez
Party affiliation: Democrat
City or area of primary residence: Alcalde
Educational background: A bachelor's and master's in electrical engineering from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from New Mexico State University.
Occupation: Senior electrical engineer with Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Political experience: Former state representative.
Relevant life experience: Former CEO of Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: Yes.
If yes, please explain: About 12 years ago, I failed to appear in connection with a routine traffic citation (speeding) in Santa Fe. I was subsequently charged with failing to appear. After appearing on this charge, the matter was resolved and charges dismissed.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No.
New Mexico analysts are predicting a financial windfall of over $2 billion. How should the Legislature best appropriate these funds in the coming year? As the former vice chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, I know we must have adequate infrastructure in order to attract more opportunities throughout the state. This doesn't just mean better roads and highways, it also means improving our education system and building a better New Mexico together.
Despite the fact the Legislature passed a broad omnibus bill to address rising crime issues in the state, many believe much more should be done. If elected, what legislation would you propose, support or amend to deal with the issue?: Bad legislation that has been passed over the last few years allows criminals to be put back on the streets without any real support system. If we are not going to be preparing people for the next chapter of their lives, then the system will continue to fail.
New Mexico continues to rank near or at the bottom when it comes to national studies on public education. What needs to be done to improve our rankings and ensure students are learning and ready to move on to college or into the work force?: We need to ensure that educational resources are shared as equitably as possible across all communities, not just those that are more affluent. In addition, we need to attract the best talent possible who understand the culture and traditions of New Mexico.
Do you support the constitutional amendment on the ballot to draw funds from the Permanent Land Grant Fund for early childhood education programs?: Yes.
What in your personal and professional background makes you the best person to take this House seat come January?: My previous service in the Legislature will allow me to hit the ground running on our priorities on day one. My management and engineering experience in successfully running the largest electric cooperative will be brought to the Legislature so we can continue to craft good policies around energy and other important issues.
Republican candidate Jerald Steve McFall declined to submit his responses to the questionnaire.