There was a time, before COVID-19, when courtroom decorum was strictly enforced.
Stern-faced bailiffs surveyed their domains with keen eyes, ready to tell observers to spit out their gum, order parents to take noisy children into the hallway or admonish scantily clad witnesses to cover up before taking the stand.
Attorneys asked the court's permission before removing their suit jackets on warm days, in observance of long-standing — and often unwritten — rules designed to reinforce respect for the court.
Now that many proceedings once held in person occur virtually, much of that formality has fallen away. And like most things emerging from the pandemic, the new way of operating has its plusses and minuses, observers say. But many acknowledge they have learned to live with the changes — at first grudgingly, and later, willingly.
Defendants now regularly call in from their vehicles, even occasionally while driving. Children, pets or other family members make cameos on screen as their guardians attempt to attend to court business. Participants might appear only by phone, represented by an avatar, or in front of a tropical backdrop.
Amusing anecdotes circulate in courthouse hallways about a prosecutor who appeared briefly in a bathrobe during one hearing or a defendant who appeared virtually in a Magistrate Court hearing without a shirt.
In a phone interview, First Judicial District Chief Judge Bryan Biedscheid said he makes it a point to don his robe and sit in front of the state seal and between the New Mexico and United States flags while conducting video hearings.
"I think having the flags behind me tells people this is actually the court," Biedscheid said, though he added he's had "almost no problems" with people respecting the propriety of the process.
Still, there was the time a disgruntled participant — an elderly man who appeared in a tank top sitting at a table full of medication bottles and snacks, with the television on in the background — forgot to disconnect before grumbling loudly about the judge to his wife who was in the next room.
The man's commentary was heard by more than a dozen lawyers who had already logged on in anticipation of the next hearing, the judge said.
"I turned to the lawyers and told them I hoped to improve on his review," Biedscheid joked.
In the initial days of virtual hearings, the judge said "people just tuned in from their living room" or from computers used by other family members, making it hard to tell who was who.
"My perception has been people’s background has become much more sparse and orderly as this has gone on," he said. "Now lawyers seem to have put some thought into it," and use backdrops or filters to screen distracting elements from view.
Biedscheid said he doesn't mind participants calling in from less formal settings.
"It's the attitude and atmosphere they bring with it," he said. "Most often they show an earnestness and show they are calling in with some respect for the process. I have not seen any instances where people have purposely demonstrated a lack of respect on Google Meet [the district court's chosen online pathway]."
Nevertheless, there are glitches.
"I think it’s hard for a lot of people to connect and use the technology," Biedscheid said. "Sometimes it's difficult for me, and I view things through that lens. I've had to mute a few people who were interrupting, but no worse than when we were in person."
The transition from pre-COVID court system has required a change for judges, in part because technology — credited with helping New Mexico's judicial system operate through the pandemic — is not universally understood by those who use it, including those who work in the courthouse.
Biedscheid said nonverbal cues, so easily absorbed in a courtroom, often are lost online. And the mute button, which bedevils almost everyone in most workplaces, is an ever-present issue.
It's all part of a new world.
Biedscheid said some court participants are occasionally late for a hearing because they had trouble logging in, noting he's open to giving them more leeway in a virtual setting than if they were tardy for an in-person conference.
"Every judge has different standards about what shows adequate respect for the court and how flexible they are during these difficult times," he said, before later adding "… If you are too flexible, are you demeaning the court process in some way? But if you're too strict, you're not showing sufficient sensitivity."
Biedscheid, like many in the judicial system, said the embrace of technology has actually expanded access while removing barriers to the process.
Oral arguments before the state Supreme Court, for example, once were seen only by the few dozen people who could travel to Santa Fe and fit into a hearing room.
Now, they can be watched online via YouTube.
First Judicial District Attorney spokeswoman and senior trial attorney JoHanna Cox wrote in an email the comfort level with new protocols has evolved since the first chaotic days of their implementation.
"Initially there was some reluctance since it was a new concept for court proceedings," she wrote. "Overall, the profession has adjusted well. The formality of the courtroom and its proceedings have been maintained in the First Judicial District. It is up to the lawyers and judges to enforce and maintain those presentations."
There are some drawbacks, Cox wrote. Poor connectivity can cause participants to drop out of a hearing or freeze. It's also difficult to ensure people who appear by phone are who they say they are.
"The process," she wrote, "seems to be less personal when we are watching on a monitor or phone rather than seeing the people we interact with directly."
But there are myriad benefits — not the least of which is virtual appearances are more efficient, Cox wrote.
"Since lawyers frequently appear before multiple judges, having virtual hearings allows for less travel time and makes it easier for multiple court appearances each day, particularly in a geographically large district like the First Judicial District," she wrote.
Defense attorney Daniel Marlowe said he likes the option of being able to make virtual court appearances.
"It's great," he said. "It's still court, you just need to do it remotely … and it's a little less onerous on participants, including myself.
"If you have to make a court appearance, you make it," he added. "It's easy to be able to pull over to the side of the road and make your appearance … if you have to get all dressed up in your work costume, it's more expensive and a pain."
Marlowe, who has practiced in the First Judicial District for decades, acknowledged the change took some getting used to but noted judges have cut participants more slack, "and now it's much more entrenched in our way of seeing and being. Personally, I think it's good. It seems to be a better process, and I don't think it's caused any lack of respect for the court."
Paradoxically, virtual hearings adopted to keep people physically apart have in some instances created opportunities for more connection between the public and the court, District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer wrote in an email.
For example, when Drug Court meetings were forced online during the holiday season, some used custom backgrounds to create a more festive online atmosphere and got a more intimate look at the home environment of participants.
The Public Defender's Office "had a background of an expansive and expensive living room with Christmas decorations and a fire in the fireplace," the judge wrote. "My background was a beachside villa. A staffer had a picture of the Plaza Christmas lights and I would kiddingly admonish him to get back to the courthouse."
"We really got to see the participants in their own worlds," she wrote. "We were introduced to their kids and families — and their pets! They showed us where they worked and lived. Some participants proudly showed us their handiwork: videos of home renovations, pictures of expensive vintage cars being redone, and sophisticated stonework, to name a few. Google enabled us to see our folks living their recovery, and it was a beautiful thing."