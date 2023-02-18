Virtual_RGB.jpg

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, top right, gets through a busy arraignment docket over Google Meet on Thursday morning. Virtual hearings have made much of the formality of court proceedings fall away — and judges and attorneys say that's not necessarily a bad thing.

 Google Meet screenshot

There was a time, before COVID-19, when courtroom decorum was strictly enforced. 

Stern-faced bailiffs surveyed their domains with keen eyes, ready to tell observers to spit out their gum, order parents to take noisy children into the hallway or admonish scantily clad witnesses to cover up before taking the stand. 

Attorneys asked the court's permission before removing their suit jackets on warm days, in observance of long-standing — and often unwritten — rules designed to reinforce respect for the court. 