On a recent evening, shortly after the sun set, Billy Perdue, president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, arrived at the organization's lodge on Santa Fe's south side.
He provided a tour of the aging, yet homey space, which has stood at 3300 Calle Maria Luisa off of Airport Road for close to 40 years. He pointed to the bar area, where for years law enforcement and regular citizens have downed brews and rubbed elbows after a long day at work.
He also pointed to the billiards space, where people have gathered with their pool cues to talk shop, and the meeting hall, where countless fundraisers, wedding receptions and parties have been held by members of the community.
But as Perdue sat in the lodge's boardroom, with a Fraternal Order of Police flag standing tall in the corner, it was clear he was well aware that the FOP might not call this lodge home for much longer.
The lodge is on the auction block after the FOP defaulted on its mortgage in the wake of years of financial mismanagement prior to Perdue's tenure as president.
But he remains cautiously optimistic that something can be done to prevent the building from being sold.
"It's kind of an ongoing litigation," Perdue said. "Our plan with the FOP is to just keep moving forward the same way we have since I took over in 2016. The mission has always been to move this place forward and to keep it around."
He and the rest of the volunteer board staved off one property tax auction years ago by striking up a payment plan. The latest auction was scheduled for Jan. 14 but was postponed.
Perdue said he doesn't know what the future holds. The hope is that the board can cobble together another effort to save the building, similar to what staved off earlier auction efforts.
The level of optimism is apparent in the ongoing work at the lodge.
A volunteer staff has worked tirelessly to upgrade the aging building, adding amenities, including fresh paint and other features that Perdue hopes to keep under wraps to show to members at a later date.
"As you can see as some of the things we are doing around here with the renovations, that is our plan — to just move forward and hope everything works out," Perdue said.
Santa Fe FOP Lodge No. 3 was chartered in 1966 and moved to its current home in 1982. The FOP serves as both a fraternal nonprofit and an avenue to access the New Mexico State FOP Labor Services Division. It is part of a network of 2,100 local, state and national lodges.
In Santa Fe, the lodge has served as a place for police officers and other law enforcement personnel to socialize, and its 300-person hall became a space for community members to rent for weddings, fundraisers and other community events.
Membership to the FOP is available in three tiers: active law enforcement, community members and retired law enforcement.
Perdue said there is a misconception that the lodge is what makes the FOP. But regardless of whether it keeps the lodge, the Santa Fe chapter of the FOP will continue to operate and serve the community, he said.
The lodge has been closed to the public since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which Perdue said had a big impact the organization's revenue.
Still, the FOP's financial woes stretch back more than a decade.
A civilian employee was accused of siphoning anywhere from $200,000 to $300,000 from the organization over roughly four years starting in 2009. Perdue said the embezzlement created the downward spiral the organization has found itself in.
New Mexico State Police investigated, but ultimately no charges were filed. Perdue said if charges had been brought, the lodge had insurance that would have helped.
"That was frustrating," Perdue said. "At the time, the lodge did have insurance in place to cover any wrongdoing by members and employees. With the District Attorney's Office at that time not going forward with anything, it didn't allow us to recover any of that money we would have lost."
Meanwhile, property taxes and bills continued to go unpaid.
An investment company, 528 Investors LLC, purchased a loan on the property from Century Bank in July 2019 after the bank received notifications from the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department of $242,000 in unpaid property taxes, leading to a mortgage default.
In December, an auction notice was filed in First Judicial District Court to allow for 528 Investors LLC to recoup its losses.
Perdue said losing the lodge would be a hit not just to the FOP, but to the Santa Fe community, especially south-side residents who have rented the hall.
Before the pandemic, the hall was booked every Friday through Sunday from April through October, representing what he felt was an upward trend for the organization and the work done by members of the board to strengthen relationships with the community.
Perdue said that level of continuous booking was rare before 2014.
"There was mismanagement," Perdue said. "Even after all the embezzlement, the place stayed open. But the management still wasn't the greatest. That is just some feedback we got from the community."
The connection to the community is apparent in membership numbers. Perdue said half of the organization's 240 members are not active law enforcement. He also said that from 2016 to 2019 the organization had donated close to $80,000 to community groups.
"We have come to the realization of what this place means to the community," Perdue said. "All of us got into public service for that reason, to help people. Now we see how this place has helped people."
Tony Trujillo, former president of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association, agreed that losing the lodge would be difficult.
Trujillo, who served as the union's president until December, said the lodge served as a meeting place for the organization, which also kept an office in the building.
While members could drive an hour to Albuquerque to frequent a lodge — active law enforcement members who pay dues can access other lodges across the state — having a location in Santa Fe is important, Trujillo said.
"It was convenient in that it was in Santa Fe," Trujillo said. "If you are a member of the FOP, you could go to the lodge in Albuquerque, but it is a loss because it was a place in Santa Fe, for Santa Fe. It will be a loss."
Perdue said that if the building is out of the organization's hands, it will look for another building in Santa Fe to call home.
"Our goal, and my goal, and I am very adamant about this, is that we are going to stay here," Perdue said. "We want to do everything we need to make sure we are going to stay here, and it's really because what it does for the community."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.