A proposed process to address controversial public art and monuments in the city of Santa Fe is moving forward this week, with City Council committees holding discussions Monday and Tuesday on the issue, and a vote by the full council scheduled Wednesday.
While an initial proposal by Mayor Alan Webber would have created an appointed committee known as CHART — the Culture, History, Arts, Reconciliation and Truth Committee — the Public Works and Utilities Committee is set to consider an overhauled resolution at 5 p.m. Monday that instead focuses on talks with residents and other methods of gathering public input.
The Finance Committee will discuss the measure at at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The effort stems from a demonstration this summer against the Plaza obelisk, which many Native American people and allies considered racist due to an inscription dedicating it to soldiers who died in battle with "savage Indians." The obelisk was toppled Oct. 12 during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally.
City Councilor and Public Works Committee Chairman Chris Rivera said he is excited about the new cultural committee and believes it will provide an opportunity for the community — not just members of particular stakeholder groups — to be heard.
"It allows all individuals, whether you are part of a large group or you are just a member of this society, to make a comment, to tell your story about what you know about history, what you feel about the Plaza, how you feel about the Plaza, how you feel about monuments," Rivera said. "Whatever topic you would like to discuss."
Webber spoke for months about creating a cultural commission to address monuments and public art — in particular the obelisk, known as the Soldier's Monument, that had stood as the Plaza's centerpiece for 152 years before protesters brought it down.
Many critics said his delay in forming the commission was largely to blame for the destruction of the obelisk.
Following the incident, Webber introduced a resolution to create a 21-member CHART Committee that would make recommendations to the City Council. But some councilors opposed the appointed board.
Last month, Webber and councilors announced changes to the proposal, which included removing the board and replacing it with one-on-one interviews with residents, three roundtable meetings and questionnaires.
Webber said concerns were raised about who would be selected to participate in the roundtable discussions. The revised resolution offers a solution, he said. "What this process does is create tables for everybody."
According to the substitute resolution, the first round of community discussions will center on personal identities and stories, followed by a session on core values and then a talk on solutions, recommendations and responses.
People who participate in all three meetings will be able to help make recommendations to the city.
"[The community solutions table] will be one place where we can talk about how we move forward and begin to heal as a community," City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said.
Officials will hold one-on-one interviews with people who aren't able to or decide not to participate in the community discussions.
The new format, similar to a process created by the Albuquerque city government, would allow for more input from a larger swatch of the community, Webber said during a media roundtable Monday.
“It’s intent is to create a process for community engagement,” Webber said. “For broad-scale, open-ended, deep community conversation and dialogue aimed at promoting understanding based on shared value.”
This is a developing story.
