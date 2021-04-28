Four residents with expertise on the debate over streetlights in Santa Fe will hold a roundtable at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The participants include Sam Finn, a retired astrophysicist; Francois-Marie Patorni, a member of several astronomy organizations; Peter Lipscomb, an activist in the Dark Skies movement; and moderator Terry Smith, who has served as board chairman of the Santa Fe Conservation Trust and is active in the Night Sky program.
For information about the online conversation, contact Sarah Noss, executive director of the Santa Fe Conservation Trust, at sarah@sfct.org or 505-670-5713.To get a link to the chat, go to nightskysantafe.org.
