FARMINGTON — San Juan County emergency managers received a call from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday warning them a slow-moving discharge of wastewater from a Colorado mine above Silverton could impact water quality in the Animas River.
They notified water users to shut off pumps and close headgates on ditches.
The wastewater began discharging from the Silver Wing Mine on Wednesday and was expected to be diluted by the time it reached Silverton.
According to a news release from the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, the contamination was expected to have minimal impact on water quality, and officials were not yet sure if it would impact the river’s color. According to the news release, the EPA was still conducting tests and did not yet know how much wastewater was released from the mine.
The EPA also did not know what was in the wastewater.
While the EPA was not yet ordering municipalities to close drinking water intakes from the river, Farmington, Aztec and the Lower Valley Water Users Association shut off water intakes to protect municipal drinking supplies.
This discharge did not result from work at the Bonita Peak Superfund site or the Gold King Mine, according to the news release.
