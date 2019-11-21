Discarded oxygen tank explodes in Santa Fe garbage bin

The city of Santa Fe is warning residents to be mindful of what they put in curbside trash carts after an incident in which a discarded oxygen tank exploded as a garbage truck driver used a lift to empty a cart into his truck on a south-side residential street.
No one was injured in the Wednesday morning blast, which tore open the metal cylinder, destroyed the plastic roll-away cart and generated a boom heard some distance from the area of Zia and Galisteo roads.
Hot debris from the explosion also ignited trash inside the truck, leading the driver to dump a smoldering load of refuse at Ragle Park, where firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the trash before it was hauled to the landfill.
Damage to the truck was minimal, a city news release said. But Environmental Services Director Shirlene Sitton said, “This could have had a much more serious outcome. Imagine if someone had been walking their dog or driving by.”
She said drivers are trained to deal with “hot loads,” which during colder months are more commonly caused by fireplace ashes dumped into the trash. That was the case in a garbage truck fire last winter that was traced to ashes discarded at an apartment complex.
Medical oxygen tanks shouldn’t be placed in trash or recycling carts, she said. Other items of concern are household chemicals, propane tanks and rechargeable batteries such as lithium ion batteries.
(1) comment
Where is the emoticon for stupid?
