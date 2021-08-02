Rob Dutka of Santa Fe plays disc golf Monday at the Arroyo Chamisa Disc Golf Course next to the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. A disc golf group meets 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the course to play for skins, which are 25 cents each. They welcome anyone to participate.
Disc golf in the park
- By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
