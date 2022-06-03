Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday low-income New Mexico residents who have been affected by recent wildfires may be eligible for federal disaster food benefits.
The application process for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, offered in five New Mexico counties — Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia — begins Tuesday and ends June 13.
D-SNAP is available to residents who would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines, the state Human Services Department said in a news release.
A resident may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home was damaged or destroyed, they have disaster-related expenses that will not be reimbursed or their income has been reduced due to wildfires.
Residents can apply at all of the Human Services Department's income support offices or at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:
John Marshall Health and Human Services Center: 1500 Walter, SE in Albuquerque
New Mexico Highlands University, Student Union Building, 800 National Ave., Las Vegas, N.M.
Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center: 202 Chamisa Road in Taos
Eastern New Mexico University: 709 Mechem Drive in Ruidoso
Elderly and/or disabled residents who do not have transportation may apply by phone at 800-283-4465.