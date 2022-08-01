050622 jw wildfire01.JPG

Firefighters with Structure Group 4 clear brush and debris away from cabins along Highway 518 near the Taos County line in June while fire rages over the nearby ridge. Officials say the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is 96 percent contained and may be fully contained.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The most devastating fire in New Mexico history is nearly at its conclusion, a disaster declaration has been extended for another month and fire restrictions were lifted in many areas of the state Monday.

The biggest news emerging from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision to extend a disaster declaration as floods ravage the burn scar from the blaze in Northern New Mexico.

The presidential disaster declaration, instituted in May, will now be in effect until Sept. 6, according to a news release issued Monday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

