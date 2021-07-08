It's mostly forgotten now, but Albuquerque once had a sneak preview of a prodigy who became a legend of the Summer Olympics.
Time's relentless march is one reason few recall the story. The bigger factor is almost no one watched the 1968 men's Olympic basketball trials on the University of New Mexico campus.
Eighty-eight amateur players arrived in Albuquerque to compete for 12 spots on the roster. The trials began April 4, the same day a rifleman in a Memphis, Tenn., boardinghouse assassinated Martin Luther King Jr.
Racial strife tore at the country and even at its Olympic teams.
UCLA's Lew Alcindor, who would become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was the best college player in America in 1968. He skipped the trials, supporting a proposed boycott of the Olympics by Black athletes.
Two dozen other well-known college players decided not to try out for the Olympic team for one reason or another.
With all the defections, the great Curry Kirkpatrick of Sports Illustrated had a memorable description of the sparse gate.
"The afternoon sessions averaged 582 spectators while the evening games drew a little over 1,200 to the 14,800-seat University Arena. Clearly, the populace of Albuquerque preferred watching desert rabbits eat sand to Olympic trials," Kirkpatrick wrote.
Most everyone missed the emergence of Spencer Haywood, only 18 years old, who was invited to the trials after one spectacular season at Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado.
Bill Hosket of Ohio State would become high-flying Haywood's roommate. Off the court, Haywood was polite and easygoing, Hosket said in a phone interview. In competition, Haywood seethed with intensity.
"Spencer wanted to tear the basket down every chance he got," Hosket said of the teenager's ferocious dunks.
At 6-feet-8, Haywood was no taller than a couple of dozen other prospective Olympians. He simply was better. With his four-digit fingers, Haywood palmed the ball with ease and dribbled better than most.
Henry Iba, coach of the Olympic team, was a taskmaster who immediately made Haywood a more complete player, Hosket said.
Iba and the Olympic selection committee were less fond of several highly publicized players from major-college programs.
Pete Maravich had just averaged 44 points a game playing for his dad at Louisiana State University. Iba cut Maravich. The coach also unloaded another future all-American, Calvin Murphy of Niagara.
Basketball became an Olympic sport in 1936, and the United States had never lost a game. Many sportswriters declared the streak was about to end, saying the players chosen at UNM weren't seasoned enough to bring home the gold medal.
The Soviet Union's team was subsidized by the government and stocked with veterans of international play. It looked like the favorite over America's amateurs.
Haywood had turned 19 before the Olympics began in Mexico City. He was the youngest player on the team and the star that shined brightest.
Long before the three-point shot existed, Haywood scored a then-record 145 points in the nine-game tournament. He hit 72 percent of his attempts.
Iba loved Haywood's play, but the coach remained hard to please. After the U.S. team routed Senegal 93-36 in an early round, Iba sent his players back on the floor for a few hours of practice.
The Yanks kept winning. Not so for the Soviet team, which was upset by Yugoslavia.
Haywood and Jo Jo White of Kansas led the Americans to a 15-point win over Yugoslavia in the gold medal game.
The University of New Mexico for a time had the lead in recruiting Haywood from Trinidad. But he had played high school basketball in Detroit and remained close to his prep coach. Haywood decided to transfer to the University of Detroit.
College had limitations for him. His mother was making $2 a day in the cotton fields of Mississippi when he became famous as an unpaid Olympian. Haywood's father had died three weeks before he was born.
After one season at the university, Haywood turned pro with the upstart American Basketball Association's Denver Rockets.
The wealthier NBA in those days had a rule barring players until four years after their high school class had graduated. Defying the prohibition, Haywood signed with the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics.
Other NBA teams protested, and lawsuits followed. Haywood once told me his case was a slam dunk.
"How could they justify denying me an opportunity to work while my mother was starving? To me, that's slavery," he said.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 1971 voted 7-2 in favor of Haywood, affirming a lower court ruling. Doors opened for Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and scores of other prodigies to turn pro.
The Summer Olympics return this month, delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Amateurism is long gone. The basketball teams are filled with professionals.
Competition won't be so dramatic as the years when Haywood and other U.S. collegians faced the equivalent of professionals from other counties.
Haywood, a dirt-poor kid from Silver City, Miss., seized his opportunity at the Olympic trials. It's an Albuquerque story to remember.
