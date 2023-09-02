LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Christina Campos, CEO of Guadalupe County Hospital in Santa Rosa, could have been talking about any rural hospital in New Mexico when she told lawmakers on the interim Legislative Finance Committee about the troubles her facility is facing.

"Since the pandemic, we know that things have changed drastically for health care," she said, speaking to the committee in late August at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas. "You've got the huge increases in prices, you've got labor shortages [and] you've got labor cost increases as well.

"A lot of the programs from CMS have changed, the rules and regulations of how money is matched and distributed back to hospitals have changed," she added, referring to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

