LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Christina Campos, CEO of Guadalupe County Hospital in Santa Rosa, could have been talking about any rural hospital in New Mexico when she told lawmakers on the interim Legislative Finance Committee about the troubles her facility is facing.
"Since the pandemic, we know that things have changed drastically for health care," she said, speaking to the committee in late August at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas. "You've got the huge increases in prices, you've got labor shortages [and] you've got labor cost increases as well.
"A lot of the programs from CMS have changed, the rules and regulations of how money is matched and distributed back to hospitals have changed," she added, referring to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
While urban hospitals in New Mexico and elsewhere struggle with patient overcrowding and many of the same concerns about staffing and costs, Campos and other leaders of rural hospitals say the pressures they feel reach another level.
A shortage of ground-based emergency medical transportation regularly saddles patients and insurers with air transport charges that cost $75,000 instead of $2,000 for an ambulance ride, Campos said.
Additionally, hospitals are wrangling with aging doctors. According to a Legislative Finance Committee report, New Mexico has the oldest physician workforce in the country, with 37% of providers over 60, and "forecasts project the state will have the second-largest physician shortage in the nation by 2030."
"We're all in the same boat across the state," Holy Cross Medical Center CEO James Kiser told The Taos News. "Frankly, rural health care across the nation is at risk."
Kiser said inflation has had a severe effect, with costs for pharmaceuticals, supplies and equipment increasing as much as 30% over the past several years, while labor costs have skyrocketed. The proliferation of higher-paid traveling nurses needed to offset local nurse shortages has added as much as $8 million to Holy Cross' payroll, he said.
Meanwhile, Kiser said, Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements are not providing adequate revenue to cover patient costs, and private insurers are routinely denying payments, adding to the time and money hospitals spend appealing claim denials.
Lorelei Kellogg, the state's acting Medicaid director, told legislators New Mexico has the second-highest Medicaid enrollment percentage per capita in the nation.
Troy Clark, president of the New Mexico Hospital Association, told legislators "over two-thirds of our hospitals in the last 12 months have had expenses exceed the revenues."
Campos warned a hospital's response to a revenue shortage is often to cut services.
Several bills were signed into law this year to support rural health care, and nearly $153 million in state and federal funding was directed to rural hospitals and clinics to expand primary care, maternal and child health, and behavioral health services in underserved areas.
The new state Rural Healthcare Delivery Fund began accepting applications for funding last month. Holy Cross is requesting support for chemotherapy services, increasing access to primary care and expanding its Rural Ob Access and Maternal Service program in collaboration with several other hospitals in Northern New Mexico. The program connects women in remote areas with maternal health care.
Obstetrics care is vanishing in some rural parts of the state, Campos said, making programs like ROAMS crucial tools for better health outcomes.
Labor and delivery units have been closing or limiting services, including in Las Vegas, Gallup, Artesia and Los Alamos, she said, adding Raton may be considering closing its OB program as well.
"That would leave the entire northeast quadrant of New Mexico without any obstetrical care," Campos said. "And it's a shame, you know. Half of our population are women."
State Sen. Bobby Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, was among several legislators who pushed to form an LFC subcommittee tasked with addressing the myriad hospital and health care issues the state is facing.
"We just can't afford to close any more hospitals," he said. "In fact, we just need to really emphasize and just support what we have."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.