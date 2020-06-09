The head of the New Mexico Office of African American Affairs announced in a brief letter Tuesday he was stepping down immediately from his job at the state agency, which for more than two decades has focused on overcoming educational and economic challenges for the state’s small population of black residents.
Executive Director William Scott Carreathers did not provide a reason for his resignation in the letter, addressed to Governor’s Office Chief Operating Officer Teresa Casados.
“It has truly been an honor for me to serve in this position and the people of the great state of New Mexico,” the letter said.
Carreathers’ resignation comes just days after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new Council for Racial Justice that aims to root out institutional racism in state government and beyond. The panel was a response to protests that have erupted worldwide, including in New Mexico, following the May 25 death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. George Floyd was killed while in police custody, and four officers involved in his death lost their jobs and are facing charges.
Protesters have been marching largely against police practices that disproportionately target black residents, often with deadly results. Some also have focused their demonstrations on wider issues of racism and police brutality.
Asked if his decision to step down from the Office of African American Affairs was related to the new council, Carreathers said in an email Tuesday his resignation was “not only based upon one reason as the task force.”
He said he had no further comment at that time.
State Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, a member of the new Council for Racial Justice, said she believes Carreathers’ resignation was “a result of miscommunication, that somehow he was not informed about the council.”
“It just doesn’t make sense that it has happened at a critical time like this,” she said.
Nora Meyers Sackett, spokeswoman for the governor, said in an email that Lujan Grisham “certainly thanks Scott for his service to the state and is looking forward to identifying a dynamic new director who can lead the staff there and also play a key role on the state’s recently announced council.”
The governor is still finalizing the names of those who will serve on the council, Sackett said.
During that event, the governor introduced three members of the council — Stapleton; the Rev. Anna Maria Davis of Grant Chapel AME Church in Albuquerque; and Alexandria Taylor, director of sexual assault services at the Albuquerque-based New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs.
Efforts to reach Davis and Taylor for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Stapleton said once the council is at full strength, it likely will set up public meetings and town halls to find out “what New Mexicans want to see in terms of policies” that will ensure black citizens have a voice and are protected.
Based on 2010 census data, about 2.6 percent of the state’s 2.1 million residents are black — or around 55,000 people.
Stapleton, who has served in the New Mexico House of Representatives since the mid-1990s, played a role in the creation of the Office of African American Affairs under former Gov. Gary Johnson in 1999.
According to the agency’s website, it is tasked with helping to improve and promote the “economic development, education, health and political well-being of the African American community throughout New Mexico.”
Lujan Grisham appointed Carreathers, who previously served as director of African American student affairs at the University of New Mexico, just days before she took the office in January 2019.
At that time, she called him “a trusted voice for young black students in academic, social and career-pathway settings.”
