Mark Sadowski has been named director of the New Mexico Financial Institutions Division.
Sadowski will oversee a division that licenses and regulates more than 21,000 financial institutions statewide, according to a news release.
Sadowski previously was executive vice president/chief financial officer with the State Employees Credit Union. Earlier, he worked in finance in Washington state.
The Southern Illinois University graduate also is a volunteer EMS/fire lieutenant for the Cochiti Fire Department, the news release states.
