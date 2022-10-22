Film director Catherine Hardwicke, left, works with Kya Brickhouse, center, and Ann Roylance on stage Saturday at Santa Fe Playhouse. As part of the Santa Fe International Film Festival, people got a chance to see Hardwicke direct a small scene with local actors.
Walker Stovall, 22, of Albuquerque, who been acting since he was 8, asks questions of director Catherine Hardwicke on Saturday during a Santa Fe International Film Festival event at the Santa Fe Playhouse.
A director whose work includes the original Twilight movie took center stage Saturday at the Santa Fe Playhouse to give an audience of local actors and filmmakers an inside look at how she works.
"As a filmmaker, you know, I never get the chance to see other directors work; how they talk to actors and stuff. So I thought it might be kind of fun to see," Catherine Hardwicke told the audience.
After the workshop, Hardwicke, who is in town for the 14th annual Santa Fe International Film Festival, headed to Railyard Park to introduce a free screening of that 2008 film about an average teenager, played by Kristen Stewart, who falls in love with a brooding vampire, played by Robert Pattinson. The movie, beloved by teenage girls when it debuted, has had a resurgence in popularity among new and old fans in recent years.
""During COVID, everybody's trying all kinds of new things. A whole new crowd of people are watching it, a whole new generation, so I think that's fun. I think Robert and Kristen and the other actors did a very honest and beautiful performance in that first movie," Hardwicke said.
Hardwicke has worked on and directed a number of films, including the biographical drama about a group of teenage skateboarders, Lords of Dogtown, theBritish-American comedy-drama, Miss You Already and the film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling novel Twilight. She received multiple awards for her directorial debut, Thirteen, including the Dorothy Arzner Prize at the Director's View Film Festival in Stamford, Conn., and Best Feature Screenplay at the Nantucket Film Festival.
For one of her latest projects, she directed an episode for the Netflix horror anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.Hardwicke said the episode is based on a H.P. Lovecraft novella and stars Rupert Grint and Ismael Cruz Córdova.
To make the workshop possible, Hardwicke created three brief scripts based on paintings from Santa Fe artists Ikama Van Loon, Gigi Mills and Hardwicke's sister, Irene Hardwicke Oliviera. The short scenes told stories of a vampire flamenco dancer, a family squabble over a bird and a quarreling human couple with a skunk-faced baby.
Throughout the workshop, filmmakers in the audience shared tips and talked about their experiences working in the industry.
Every year the festival features a number of documentaries, comedies, dramas and foreign films. Some movies take people on a fantastic journey while others look into the hard realities of life.
The documentary based on actor Jim Hoffmaster’s life, Acting Like Nothing is Wrong, does just that.
The movie, created by local Santa Fe director Jane Rosemont, explored how Hoffmaster, who is best known for playing the barfly Kermit in Shameless, navigated life after growing up in foster care and facing abuse, and how acting made him feel seen and appreciated.
"Hearing Jim relay childhood abandonment, abuse and loneliness was akin to reading Charles Dickens. My decision to make the film came quickly while at a film festival, viewing a documentary that focused on a foster child," Rosemont said in a news release about the film. "I vowed to offer another voice to the widespread failure of the 1960s foster care system. I was determined to craft a film that respectfully exposed the details of this particular foster child, as well as present unexpected humor to balance the story."
On Sunday, Icelandic director Steina Vasulka is expected to receive the Santa Fe International Film Festival Icon Award before the screening of her short film, Svoboda. Vasulka is a major figure in the field of electronic and video art who co-founded the New York City performance space devoted to electronic media known as the Kitchen — along with her husband, Woody Vasulka.
Some of the other films screenings including POWERLANDS by Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso, who investigated displacement of Indigenous people and devastation of the environment caused chemical companies, and IF THESE WALLS COULD SING, a documentary about the untold story of the Abbey Road studio directed by Mary McCartney.
Hardwicke is also preparing to receive the Santa Fe International Film Festival Visionary Award followed by a master class presentation where she will discuss her filmmaking process, from pre-production to final screening.
"I'll talk about the processes and the things that I go through to make a movie -- like how do you really prepare to direct a movie?" she said "It's kind of an example of a creative process."