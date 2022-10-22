A director whose work includes the original Twilight movie took center stage Saturday at the Santa Fe Playhouse to give an audience of local actors and filmmakers an inside look at how she works.

"As a filmmaker, you know, I never get the chance to see other directors work; how they talk to actors and stuff. So I thought it might be kind of fun to see," Catherine Hardwicke told the audience.

After the workshop, Hardwicke, who is in town for the 14th annual Santa Fe International Film Festival, headed to Railyard Park to introduce a free screening of that 2008 film about an average teenager, played by Kristen Stewart, who falls in love with a brooding vampire, played by Robert Pattinson. The movie, beloved by teenage girls when it debuted, has had a resurgence in popularity among new and old fans in recent years.

