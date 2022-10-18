Kim Peone, who spent 2½ years leading the organization that presents the world's largest juried Native American art show — the century-old Santa Fe Indian Market — is no longer in the position.
One board member and several other people close to the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts confirmed Tuesday Peone no longer is serving as executive director, but asked that their names not be published. It remained unclear whether she resigned or was fired from the job, and SWAIA officials have not formally announced her departure.
Peone, who was still listed Tuesday as executive director on the organization's website, could not be reached for comment.
News of the vacancy in SWAIA's top job comes as the New Mexico Attorney General's Office confirmed it is working with the nonprofit to help it come into compliance with the state Charitable Solicitations Act.
Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the agency, said it received two complaints alleging SWAIA was not compliant with the law. The office sent the organization a letter Aug. 11 directing it to "get registered," Mares said.
SWAIA spokeswoman Audrey Nadia Rubinstein wrote in an email Tuesday the organization has been behind on required audit reports but has received an extension from the state that allows it to continue operating as a 501(c)3 organization, the federal designation for a charitable nonprofit, as it works to remedy the problem.
"Over the past 2½ years, changes to SWAIA’s accounting procedures combined with the loss of key financial personnel due to the pandemic contributed to delays in completion in SWAIA’s annual financial audit reports," Rubinstein wrote. "SWAIA notified the New Mexico Attorney General’s office of this situation, produced a plan to bring these reports up to date, and was granted an extension through March 2023. SWAIA subsequently completed and filed the 2019 audit report. Work on the 2020 and 2021 audit reports is underway and these reports will be filed ahead of the extension date."
Rubinstein said the SWAIA board met Monday but had no comment on Peone's status. She said she would provide an update when the board was prepared to issue a statement.
Board Chairwoman Stephanie Poston did not return messages seeking comment.
The first Native American woman to lead SWAIA, Peone was hired as executive director at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, when the organization announced the postponement of its summer market. Peone, who was born in Santa Fe and has ties to the Colville Confederated Tribes and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, brought 30 years of experience in financial positions with tribal governments and tribal-run corporations. She led the organization through its first virtual market in 2020 and a 2021 event that was limited by the pandemic.
Indian Market celebrated its 100th anniversary in August with a full-fledged show.
SWAIA is preparing for its annual Winter Indian Market, scheduled in December in Santa Fe, Rubinstein said, after debuting an event in Albuquerque earlier this month.