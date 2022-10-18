Kim Peone, who spent 2½ years leading the organization that presents the world's largest juried Native American art show — the century-old Santa Fe Indian Market — is no longer in the position.

One board member and several other people close to the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts confirmed Tuesday Peone no longer is serving as executive director, but asked that their names not be published. It remained unclear whether she resigned or was fired from the job, and SWAIA officials have not formally announced her departure.

Peone, who was still listed Tuesday as executive director on the organization's website, could not be reached for comment.

Popular in the Community