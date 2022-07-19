A trip to the grocery store led to an emergency room visit for a 50-year-old Española woman who was allegedly shot last month during a dispute with a teen over a dinged car door.

"Right now, I live in fear," Tina Juarez said Tuesday. "I'm scared that they might come back and finish me off."

She said she still has a bullet lodged in her neck.

