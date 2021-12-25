There’s a certain romance that comes with running your fingertips along the pebbled surface of a basketball, of wrapping the inside edge of the index and middle fingers along the seams of a baseball.
The contours tend to mesh seamlessly with the skin, birthing a sense of empowerment to an otherwise complicated and sometimes frustrating endeavor.
If done right, those simple sensations can make music on the athletic front.
A senior and multisport letter winner at St. Michael’s High School, Derek Martinez grew up loving those things. He has spent a lifetime soaking in the quiet pleasure of sports at its finest level.
“I always wanted to play, always wanted to get out there and just have fun, you know?” he says in a low tone as if speaking to no one but himself. “I didn’t ever really plan for any of this.”
As he speaks he stares at his upturned right hand, an appendage big enough to palm a basketball that, strangely, doesn’t always seem to be his anymore. He finds himself subconsciously using his left thumb to rub the calluses on his palm, just below the finger joints.
Since summer, that point has become a line of demarcation. It’s where Martinez’s nerve endings stop working, leaving a permanent numbness that runs through his fingertips. In October he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a degenerative neurological disease that rarely strikes people so young.
“I can tell I have something in my hand, but if I close my eyes I can’t really tell you what it is unless it’s something really unusual,” Martinez says. “I have a hard time figuring out how hard I’m squeezing something. My mind tells me where the seams of baseball are, but I can’t really tell you what it’s like.”
There is no cure for MS, a disorder in which the immune system breaks down the insulating myelin sheath around nerves. Doctors have told Martinez the long-term prognosis can range from a complete loss of muscular function and blindness to long periods of remission that can span months or years without symptoms. The condition varies from case to case and, so far, Martinez says, the entire experience has been a journey of discovery.
During a recent family dinner, a waitress handed Martinez a plate and warned him it was hot to the touch.
“He just reached out and grabbed it and we were all, like, ‘oh, no,’ ” says Denice Torres, Derek’s mother. “Your mind starts racing about all the things that can be dangerous to him.”
It’s at this point Martinez likes to halt the conversation. He does it multiple times, in fact. While he’s quick to take the time to explain his condition and the myriad emotions it creates, he makes it clear that he doesn’t want anyone’s sympathy or pity.
“If I can get people to understand what this is, that’s good,” he says. “I just don’t want anyone feeling sorry for me. If it makes any sense, I don’t want them treating me any different. I’m still the same person.”
Hailed as one of New Mexico’s top 20 college baseball recruits coming out of his junior year and an all-state candidate at guard in basketball, Martinez now has days when getting out of bed is impossible.
“Brushing his teeth or tying his shoes, buttoning his shirts for school — some days he just can’t do it,” says Torres. “It’s those little things that make it so real. You see the frustration in his face all the time.”
Martinez endured months of tests such as lumbar punctures and CT scans — procedures that began earlier this year when the family thought a minor shoulder injury was causing numbness in his right hand. He had, after all, played three sports for years. If he wasn’t playing club baseball with the renowned MAC Elite program in Rio Rancho, he was spending time in the gym playing hoops or taking long runs to fine-tune his training.
The final verdict came this fall right around the time he turned 18, a time when the club baseball season was in full swing and he was in his fourth season with the St. Michael’s cross-country team.
It was also a time when the debilitating effects of MS began creeping into his legs. Martinez says his loss of motor function often starts with a tingling sensation that’s exacerbated when his body overheats.
Fatigue rushes in like a tidal wave, sometimes leaving him unable to make simple movements.
It happened at the absolute worst time shortly after his diagnosis. Running for the Horsemen at a cross-country meet at Albuquerque Academy in October, he dropped to his hands and knees before he reached the finish line.
“Watching him crawl on that course had me in tears, had him in tears,” Torres says. “He didn’t want anyone’s help. He wanted to finish on his own, so he did. It wasn’t his best day ever, but it showed everybody how determined he was.”
That determination manifests itself in more than just sports. He sees his condition as a chance for him to be a role model for others dealing with MS and for anyone dealing with issues that seem to turn life on its head.
In turn, he draws inspiration from others — like the time a teacher at St. Michael’s pulled him aside and told him she’d been dealing with MS for years and was still able to function normally.
“There’s going to come a time where dealing with things is a lot tougher than losing a game, and for Derek that time is now,” says St. Michael’s basketball coach David Rodriguez. “Every cell in his body is forged in toughness. There’s no other way to put it.”
Rodriguez and Martinez have cultivated a strong relationship over the years, enough so that the coach is one of a handful of people the family has entrusted to render assistance should anything come up at school. Rodriguez often left food for the family, telling Martinez that he’d be a part of his team and retain his captaincy.
“You don’t need to be on the floor to be a leader, and Derek’s one of those young men who’ll dive for a ball if we were playing on asphalt in a shirts-and-skins game,” Rodriguez says. “His approach to life is bigger than sports.”
Martinez admits it would have been easy to have given up. He could have allowed MS to dictate his life, to steal his dreams.
“Yeah, that’s not him,” says Chris Martinez, Derek’s father. “It’s scary, yeah, but the most important thing is we didn’t want him to lose it and go into a depression, but that’s not him, either. He’s so competitive, and I think he’ll use that to get through this. He was on the 12-year-old all-star teams when he was 9, so he’s used to challenges.”
The family has opted for infusion therapy treatments every six months to manage Derek’s condition. He also uses acupuncture and a specialized diet to improve the daily progression, which can include constant numbness in his right hand, dramatic dips in energy and temporary loss of leg function.
“I’ve known Derek since he was 14, and there’s nobody better — not just as a baseball player but as a person,” says Mike McDermott, Martinez’s club coach with MAC Elite. “His diagnosis definitely changed his plans going forward, but it didn’t change anything about the way we all see him. We had a long discussion a couple weeks ago and with Derek it all comes back to his faith. You never know what the plan is for you, but this kid, he takes it all in stride.”
Martinez made his varsity baseball debut when he was in eighth grade. The impact was immediate: he hit .450 with six extra-base hits and a couple of home runs. He showed his upside by proving to be a tough out; in 50 plate appearances he struck out just twice.
He was a full-time starter by his freshman year, holding down the middle infield while drawing comparisons to some of Santa Fe’s best baseball players of all time. Even now he can hurl a baseball over 80 mph.
He also has adjusted his swing, letting his right hand fly off the bat after contact. In basketball he has transitioned from a ball-handling guard to a low-post grinder, passing up jump shots to fight for space inside.
He and Rodriguez have devised a series of hand gestures to indicate he’s ready for a rest. Rodriguez also meets with referees and opposing coaches to tell them of Derek’s condition. It has allowed them to stop the game without calling timeouts in order to give Martinez a break.
He’ll head to the bench and immediate put ice bags on his neck and extremities — an attempt to keep his core temperature down and stem the tide of any debilitating effects that may arise.
“It’s frustrating but, you know, it’s all about understanding my limits and not pushing it too far,” Martinez says. “We’re getting better at it.”
As private as the family is, they’ve rallied around Derek and slowly started to share their story with others. Denise says she’ll sit in the bleachers at her son’s games and sometimes hear people say critical things about Derek’s play, not knowing what he’s dealing with.
“He’s always been my bleeding heart, and I’ve always said that if any one of my kids gets kidnapped by a guy saying he needs help finding a lost puppy, it’s Derek,” she says. “People don’t know what a kind person he is, what a huge heart he has. It hurts to hear some of the things they’ll say. But if they’ll be kind and ask, I’ll be happy to educate them about MS and what he’s going through.”
McDermott has continued to promote Martinez to college baseball scouts — with Derek’s express request that his MS diagnosis be part of the recruiting process. The preference is a school in a cooler climate to help him manage his situation.
“Whatever school gets him is getting a steal,” McDermott says. “One of the things Derek told me was he didn’t want anyone to be in the dark over this, that whatever coach gives him a chance has to know what they’re getting. The fact that he’s putting that out front says everything about him.”
As much as it is a dream to play sports at the next level, Martinez is remarkably grounded for an 18-year-old setting sail on a lifetime journey with MS. It’s the small pleasures that now bring him the most joy, like driving his 2007 car (nicknamed Nilla since it’s as plain as vanilla ice cream) or continuing his regular habit of leaving campus at lunch to visit his grandparents.
“I’m just trying to get through this and, you know, sometimes it’s all the little things that make it better,” he says.
