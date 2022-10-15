Samantha Carrillo was taught not to be afraid of the dead when she was a kid growing up in Mexico City.

Her family would celebrate Dia de Muertos — Day of the Dead — every year in hopes of honoring their ancestors as they returned to the land of the living for one day a year.

"If you go to Mexico on the Day of the Dead and you visit a cemetery, you will find families gathering," Carillo said. "They are cleaning the graveyard, placing flowers, they will have a picnic [and] they will spend the night there to be with their dead loved ones. And, what is really important also is that we are not afraid of death because it's a cycle that we are all supposed to go through."

