Campbell Farming will have to reapply for an amendment to a 20-year-old master plan to allow for piecemeal development of its 8,000 acres in the Edgewood area.
Last year, the town’s planning and zoning commission unanimously approved the revisions after two contentious meetings in which scores of residents jeered a project they feared would congest the rural area with traffic, destroy Edgewood’s bucolic character and further strain the tightening water supply.
The first chaotic hearing in late September went until after midnight, prompting the commissioners to finish it the following night. That caused some potential legal snags.
The state Attorney General’s Office recently sent a letter to town officials, saying proper procedures weren’t followed for continuing a hearing beyond its scheduled day.
Town commissioners — four of the five are new, with Audrey J. Jaramillo a holdover from the four-person Town Council under a previous form of government — chalked it up to their predecessors cutting corners and voted Wednesday to take the attorney general’s suggestion to kick the amended Campbell Ranch master plan back to the planning commission for a do-over.
This action was taken at a hearing in which the town commission was set to discuss the appeals that residents had filed against the revised master plan. That discussion was scrapped and residents were told to air their grievances to planning commissioners.
“It’s kind of a waste that the prior administration didn’t follow the proper procedures,” Town Commissioner Jerry Powers said at the Wednesday hearing. “It puts everybody back through the process again. There’s costs involved.”
In a phone interview, Brad Hill, the planning and zoning manager, said Campbell will have three options.
The company can apply again for the amendment, develop the site using the previous master plan or walk away, Hill said.
This time around, Campbell won’t face crowded, raucous meetings, because only those directly affected by the development will be allowed to weigh in, Hill said, adding people must live within 500 feet of it.
At the hearing, town commissioners agreed that, even though the attorney general didn’t say outright the town had broken open meeting laws, they were better off starting over and ensuring things are done correctly.
The Town Commission is a new government body; all five members were elected in the fall. Members said they’re approaching things differently — and with more transparency — than previous government bodies.
“We inherited a lot of this,” Commissioner Ken Brennan said. “Some of what was done before may or may not have been done right.”
People who attended that hearing were allowed to speak. Many took the chance to again express their disdain for the enormous planned development, which would extend into Santa Fe, Bernalillo and Sandoval counties but would fall mostly in Edgewood’s jurisdiction because the town has annexed most of the land.
Critics’ main concern is the plan, which was crafted at the beginning of what has become a 20-year drought, calls for eventually building 4,000 homes in an area that, similar to the rest of New Mexico, faces diminishing water resources amid a warmer, drier climate.
“It’s all kind of baffling,” said Ethan Withers, who lives in San Antonito. “We don’t have the water.”
Withers said a state engineer’s report predicts 80 percent of the area’s wells will run dry within 40 years, and yet houses keep getting built and demand for water increases.
“Instead of pushing for more development, can we look at actual solutions to what is a crisis?” he said.
In the past, the town’s planning officials said Campbell would have to show there is adequate water before it could build.
Campbell removed one of the two golf courses from the plan, saying that showed it was concerned about water conservation.
Brennan said he understands people’s concerns, but the company has the same property rights under the Constitution as the residents do.
If someone sought a permit to build a home, the town couldn’t reject the request simply because the community didn’t want a new house there, Brennan said.
Still, the current administration will make more effort to be inclusive, Jaramillo told attendees.
“I spent four years on this council with voices getting cut and diminished and not heard, and so it’s very, very important for me that we hear from the public and get input,” she said.
