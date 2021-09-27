How to watch

What: The Edgewood Planning and Zoning Commission's fully virtual meeting on a request for changes to the master plan for the proposed 8,000-acres Campbell Ranch development.

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Access: A link to the meeting will be available on the town of Edgewood's website, edgewood-nm.gov, and on the town's Facebook page, facebook.come/townofedgewood.nm.