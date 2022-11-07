110722_JG_CrestaRidge1.jpg

A public notice poster hangs along the wire fence Monday where the Cresta Ridge affordable housing would be built. Cresta Ridge will be a 240-unit affordable housing apartment development at 4585 and 4587 N.M. 14, between Rancho Viejo Boulevard and Santa Fe Brewing Co.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

The elusive $1,000-a-month apartment unit could be in the works in Santa Fe.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based developer Lincoln Avenue Capital intends to build an affordable housing project with up to 240 apartments at a site off N.M. 14 and Interstate 25 just south of the city.

Ben Taylor, vice president of Lincoln Avenue Capital and a project partner in the company’s Denver office, said the monthly rental cost at the proposed Cresta Ridge would be a maximum $1,022 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,175 for a three-bedroom unit. If the project moves forward, he said, residents would move in by the end of 2025 at the earliest but more likely would have to wait until 2026.

Popular in the Community