On a frigid February night in 1980, a group of inmates in a dormitory at the Penitentiary of New Mexico began drinking a potent home brew created from fermented raisins and yeast smuggled from the prison’s kitchen.
By 10:30 p.m., then-state Attorney General Jeff Bingaman would later report, “They were drunk and angry and talking loudly about taking over the place.”
The penitentiary, constructed in 1956 but in a state of neglect by the early ’80s, had a capacity of about 900. On that night, it was teeming with 1,157 men — many who had complained for years about living conditions they said were substandard, violent and a fertile breeding ground for a riot.
And in the next few hours, in the early morning of Feb. 2, that’s exactly what began to unfold.
Inmates in Dormitory E-2 feigned sleep as three corrections officers made their way through the area to shut down an adjacent day room. The prisoners struck quickly, overpowering the guards.
Thus began one of the deadliest episodes in New Mexico history — a roughly 36-hour frenzy of brutality and murder that left much of the prison south of Santa Fe a smoking hulk.
When it was over, one of the most violent inmate uprisings in U.S. history would leave these gut-wrenching statistics: 33 dead, scores injured, millions of dollars in damage. Amazingly, no guards were killed, but a dozen were held hostage, brutally beaten or sodomized.
Many more were scarred by the images of what they saw and experienced.
Even now, 40 years after the riot, those who witnessed the uprising firsthand are loath to recall the carnage that unfolded inside the prison. But as survivors of the catastrophe grow fewer with each passing year, the events that took place that weekend at Old Main continue to shape — and haunt — New Mexico Corrections Department policy today.
A disaster in waiting
In the years leading up to the riot, many had predicted disaster for the state’s prison system, particularly at the state pen south of Santa Fe, which was badly overcrowded. One inmate, Dwight Duran, had filed a lawsuit in 1977, claiming conditions there violated prisoners’ constitutional rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
“Throughout its history, the Penitentiary of New Mexico has suffered from neglect,” Bingaman, who later would become a U.S. senator, wrote in his post-uprising report. “The New Mexico prison has always waited at the end of the line for public money, and elected officials have turned their attention to the ugly problems of the penitentiary only when the institution has erupted in violence and destruction. Lack of space, inadequate programs, and under staffing have all been part of the prison’s tradition.”
By many accounts, the inmates’ unbridled rage was an outgrowth of atrocious living conditions inside what was then the state’s only maximum security prison, a place saddled with overcrowding, corruption and frequent inmate abuse perpetrated by untrained and underpaid corrections officers.
“Finally the pen just boiled over,” then-Gov. Bruce King would later recall in his book, Cowboy in the Roundhouse. “About two in the morning on Saturday February 2, the emergency phone beside my bed in the mansion rang, startling me awake. It was Chief Martin Vigil of the State Police and my stomach knotted up in apprehension.
“ ‘Governor, we’ve lost contact with the penitentiary,’ ” he told me. “ ‘When we call there, we don’t get any answer. I thought I’d better alert you. It’s possible we have a serious problem.’ ”
It was more than serious, almost from the start, as violence cascaded from one part of the facility to another. In the first moments of the uprising, inmates looped a belt around the neck of one of the guards they’d taken hostage and began to push and kick him northward toward the prison’s control center, according to Bingaman’s report. The guard had been beaten so badly guards in the control center didn’t recognize him.
But they soon had another problem. Prisoners began attacking an observation window, eventually shattering it with a fire extinguisher.
“Their break-in into the Control Center was accomplished in 3-5 minutes,” the attorney general reported. “In 22 minutes the inmates had taken over the institution.”
Soon, hundreds of convicted felons were rampaging through the facility — smashing sinks, toilets and radiators, and setting fire to furnishings and files.
As anarchy descended upon the facility, frightened prisoners banded together based on race, proximity and previous alliances.
Gangs of inmates brandishing metal pipes, chair legs and other makeshift weapons, many wearing gas masks or bandanas to hide their faces and protect them from the smoke, prowled the main corridor ankle deep in a slurry of water, sewer effluent, paper and blood.
They invaded the prison’s administrative offices, dumping cabinets full of official records into the middle of the room, setting them ablaze. They set fire to punching bags — and some say bodies — in the gymnasium, causing the wood floor to catch fire and creating an inferno so hot the metal beams supporting the roof began to sag. They pillaged butcher knives and food from the prison’s kitchen, and they plundered the prison pharmacy.
“In minutes,” author G. Hirliman wrote in her 1982 book, The Hate Factory, “the inmates had themselves a candy store of every kind of downer you can think of. … There were also hypodermic needles and syringes for those who liked a more potent hit.”
Chillingly, the men who started the uprising formed informal death squads with their comrades in Cell Block 3 — who were, like them, some of the most dangerous men in the institution — and set about settling scores with alleged snitches and child molesters housed in protective custody.
The men murdered in this part of the prison were brutally tortured and mutilated.
Guides on a recent Corrections Department tour of the facility — which was closed in 1998 and is now used as a movie set and tourist attraction — point out hack marks in the concrete floor where one man was beheaded, though they don’t allow photos of the spot. They identify a smoky black stain where another inmate had his eyeballs gouged out before he was burned to death with a welding torch.
Bargaining for a meeting
Less than an hour after taking control of the prison, inmates commandeered guards’ radios and made the first of their demands to authorities. They pushed for a meeting with King and Felix Rodriguez, the deputy corrections secretary.
Through the next day, negotiations took place as city, county and state police officers, plus Army National Guard troops housed nearby, surrounded the perimeter. Helicopters buzzed overhead and smoke billowed from the gymnasium. As talks continued, officers — some outfitted in riot gear and armed with M-16 rifles — awaited orders as officials negotiated with a revolving cast of self-appointed inmate representatives.
Inmates’ demands were straightforward:
• They wanted federal officials brought to the prison to ensure no inmates would be retaliated against in the aftermath of the revolt.
• They wanted prisoners reclassified so first-timers with short sentences were no longer housed side by side with violent lifers.
• They wanted an end to overcrowding and harassment by guards, and they wanted better food, better educational and recreational facilities, and a new disciplinary committee.
But hour after hour, no progress was made, and released hostages and inmates who were able to flee the prison provided officials with firsthand accounts of a massacre unfolding inside.
“Knowledge of inmates being killed did not change the negotiation process,” Bingaman later wrote.
“The official strategy continued to be to stall for time and try to talk the convicts into releasing the hostages,” he added. “Although corrections officials knew that some of the guards were being beaten, stabbed and sodomized, they clung to the hope that negotiations could at least save the hostages’ lives.”
On N.M. 14, near the entrance to the prison, family members and local and national print and television reporters kept vigil as temperatures plummeted to below freezing at night.
Getting out, one way or another
By most accounts, only a few dozen inmates participated in the death squads. Many others hid or barricaded themselves away from the mobs of violent men roaming the prison.
Hundreds found ways to flee. And it was this slow hemorrhaging of prisoners, and the trickling release of hostages over two days, that ultimately brought the furious uprising to its whimpering end.
By the time the prisoners got a requested meeting with media — at noon Sunday, Feb. 3 — an estimated 800 inmates had surrendered inside the perimeter fence where they would spend the next few days huddled under blankets as the penitentiary lay in ruins.
The news conference was anticlimactic: Weary inmate negotiators who initially demanded sweeping reforms and the resignation of despised corrections officials narrowed their demands to post-riot protection for inmates, no more harassment from prison guards and out-of-state transfers for negotiators.
By midafternoon Sunday, the prison had been retaken. The riot, like some kind of fast-moving tornado, was over.
The mess was not.
David Freedman, one of the original attorneys in the Duran litigation, said he and his colleague, the late Charles Daniels, who eventually would become a state Supreme Court justice, went to the penitentiary to offer help. When they were finally allowed in, the facility was a smoking husk. They began writing instructions on legal pads: Order food, water, medical care, mattresses.
“They were paralyzed; they were scared to death,” he said of prison officials. “Of the anger, the rage.”
State officials brought criminal charges against some of the inmates involved in the uprising, but out of nearly 50 indictments, most resulted in plea bargains, many of which added little or no jail time to the offenders’ existing sentences.
Seventeen of the 33 homicides were not prosecuted at all, Roger Morris wrote in his 1983 book, The Devil’s Butcher Shop, and prosecutors obtained jury verdicts in only two of the remaining 16 murder cases.
“Three years after the carnage the conclusion seemed inescapable: in stark terms of proof of punishment, many if not most of the men who rampaged, raped, tortured, murdered and mutilated at the Santa Fe riot got away with it,” Morris wrote.
Stunned legislators appropriated more than $100 million to clean up the mess and build new prisons, and officials began a yearslong process of implementing reforms — in large part because they were forced to do so by a federal consent decree based on Dwight Duran’s legal action years before the riot occurred.
A total of 68 claims were filed in an effort to recover damages for the deaths and injury of inmates. Of the 124 inmates for whom compensation was sought, 47 cases were settled and 77 were dismissed for various reasons.
But Bingaman wrote in his report not everything that was destroyed could be completely fixed.
“The penitentiary can be repaired and even a bureaucracy can be repaired,” Bingaman wrote. “But the men who day by day for year after year have to look over their shoulder for the man with the knife, who lack enough opportunity to make decisions in their daily lives that they forget how to decide — these men can not be repaired. They are forever broken by a system designed to correct them.”
After its closure in 1998, Old Main wasn’t leveled. Instead, it became a movie set for a variety of films, including a remake of The Longest Yard. To commemorate New Mexico’s centennial, the Corrections Department began offering free tours. They became so popular the agency started charging for them.
On the first weekend of the month between May and October, tourists can pay $15 for the “Respect Our Past to Create a Better Future” guided tour of the drafty, dank old facility whose walls have seen so much.
Visitors can view glass cases full of shanks and other primitive weapons confiscated from inmates, pass through the riot gates some say could have prevented the uprising had they been used and even stand where it all began in Dormitory E-2. A visitor can walk Cell Block 4, where more than a dozen inmates lost their lives, and hand-drawn calendars and gang signs still adorn the walls.
No pictures are allowed in that part of the facility.
A spokesman recently said the department is working on a new brochure for the tours.
“It’s part of New Mexico’s history,” Vincent Vigil, a corrections official, said as he gave a reporter a tour of the facility in November. “Not the best part of New Mexico history. But we’ve got to preserve and learn from it.”
