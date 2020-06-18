Alan Webber made the announcement on Facebook ahead of a Thursday protest over the obelisk in the middle of the Plaza.
A city of Santa Fe work crew removed a statue of Don Diego de Vargas, which had been part of a growing controversy over historical markers and monuments in Santa Fe.
The removal of the statue came hours before a planned demonstration over historical monuments and a few hours after an unsuccessful attempt by workers to remove the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza.
City workers had tried removing also the obelisk at the center of the Santa Fe Plaza, but those efforts failed as workers believed the effort would damage the monument.
The rapid events that transpired in the past day that led to the attempted removal of the obelisk and the removal of the statue leave questions going forward about what the final disposition of the monuments will be.
Mayor Alan Webber announced Wednesday plans to form a commission that will evaluate every statue and monument in the city and help determine their fate — a move former Mayor Javier Gonzales started but that hadn’t gained traction until now.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
This "PC" sudden uprising is a joke. Tell me, how many people that these monuments truly "offend" contemplate, on a daily basis, about how these monuments offend them? Or, is it "the thing to do" since it's being broadcast all over the media, across the world? Do these activist dwell on the offensive nature of the statutes on a daily basis? Every time they drive by, walk by one of these monuments, are they brought to tears, sent into deep thought about the travesties their people endured hundreds of years ago? Probably not. It's in the news, so let's suddenly get "woke" and make some headlines. Basically, if anything offends any of us, let's just get a mob of protesters (with similar view points) and demand we get what we want. My group of like minded protesters will demand the removal of weeds that plague the city and demand that the road conditions throughout the city are repaired, as they should be since that's what we pay taxes for. Maybe then, our voices will be heard. Apparently that's what you need to do; march, protest and vandalize (Kit Carson monument- on federal property by the way) and then we'll get our way.
TODAY I’m going to be a non-hater, liberal leftist and want to remove statutes because they represent hatred and racism: The mayor is right in correcting this travesty that other mayors approved and helped to erect. That goes for you Mayor Sam Pick and Mayor Larry Delgado and Mayor Debbie Jaramillo, and all the other mayors who celebrated the historic events that prompted the erection of some statutes. I don’t blame those who want to protest to try and make their point known, we must yell loudly and be like protestors around the nation. Because the Spanish settlers who came here were haters! And we must rid hatred from our communities but never mind from our hearts! Afterall, these statues were approved by our previous city councilors and civic leader’s who were haters and racists too! But while we’re at it let’s not allow Zozobra to go up anymore either, his creator Willl Schcuster was probably a hater and racist too. He participated in this celebration that went back 275 years before he came here from back east and he is contributing to the problem. Or we can wait and protest in September! Way to go Mayor Webber, if you weren’t nurturing and taking care of our fair city, getting rid of the hatred who knows, you might just be walking around somewhere in Portland!
At what point does Webber’s reign of terror stop? The guy tries to stand high on his soap box of ideology and can’t deliver on ANY results. Now he’s taken divisive steps that pit our city’s cultural heritage against one another by not allowing the community to participate. SHAME on you Mayor Webber, and if a petition to remove you from office starts to circulate I will sign. You are a discredit to the office of Mayor of Santa Fe, and have not the slightest clue on how to unite people and run a participatory city government.
A truly sad day in New Mexico's -and America's- history. Another cowardly attempt to marginalize the vast and vital contributions made, however imperfect, by Hispanos/Latinos in America. New Mexicans, the words of My Late, Beloved Grandma Manuelita will prevail: "Dios, ve todo."
Good job Santa Fe. Mayor Webber thank you for your leadership. De Vargas is not a symbol that fosters unity and, in fact, the reverence to his name embodied in the act of having that name on street signs, names of schools and public statues is a racist affront to members of our Indigenous Populations every time they drive by. In Santa Fe, we tend to feel morally superior when we watch states like Virginia finally facing their demons by removing statues of Robert E. Lee and other symbols of institutionalized racism. Our reverence to perpetrators of genocide that centuries ago should certainly make us take a hard look in the mirror.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.