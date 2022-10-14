A piece of downtown's charm is no longer supporting tourists and locals as they traverse the serene Santa Fe River area.
In mid-August, the city permanently closed a footbridge that has stood above the river, presumably for decades, near the intersection of Shelby and East Alameda streets. Officials say they aren't certain of the structure's age.
Reports of deterioration of the handcrafted stone footbridge, nestled among foliage off Alameda Street, reached the city in early August. Parks and Open Spaces Division Director Melissa McDonald said the city immediately shut down the bridge and reached out to an engineering firm to determine whether it was safe for pedestrians.
It wasn't.
McDonald said the city permanently closed it, based on the firm's recommendation, around Aug. 15.
She added the city is looking at options for replacing the bridge and said the Historic Preservation Division is exploring whether it has historic significance.
"Our sense is that it is a historic bridge that we're going to need to replace to [Historic Preservation Division] standards," McDonald said. "But that's not stopping us. We're proceeding with getting costs for a replacement, assuming that we will have to go through the historic design review process."
McDonald said the city is awaiting quotes from an engineering firm — whose name she would not disclose — to replace the bridge. She added there is no official estimate of how much the project could cost.
Historic Preservation Division Manager Carly Piccarello wrote in an email her division does not have information on the bridge's historical nature. However, she said she has commissioned a study to determine when it was built and to gather other historical information.
"That should provide the needed information in order to guide the process of moving forward," Piccarello wrote.
She said a commissioned study is a "pretty usual requirement" for structures when information is not readily available or is outdated.
People passing by the 4-foot by 38-foot bridge stopped on a recent afternoon to look at the yellow signs plastered on each side of it, denoting the walkway's closure.
One visitor stopped in front of the bridge for a longer period of time. Ocean, a disabled poet and novelist from the Seattle area, said he stopped by the river to write in a journal. While he said he typically writes fiction, his writing Thursday was more self-reflective.
"Definitely noticed the bridge is out. It's really cute," Ocean said. "This is a really sweet, little trail over here. It'd be nice if that thing was open. I would like to stroll across it."
Ocean said he was in town on a writing residency with the Santa Fe Art Institute. He added when he visited the city about seven years ago, he noticed Santa Fe's sidewalks are "terrible" and lamented the lack of positive change since he's been back.
"Accessibility is super important, and especially accessibility of spaces that's not just right alongside the road," Ocean said. "Wheelchair accessibility is super important."
McDonald said one of the questions that will be answered when the city begins planning the design of the replacement bridge is whether it will be made compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
"The real question is going to be … is it historic? Does it need to go through the historic design review process? If it does, do we want to recycle some of the materials, or do we want to make it ADA [accessible]? How do we approach that bridge?" she said.
McDonald said there are about 18 public pedestrian footbridges in Santa Fe, and most of them are ADA compliant. In order for the East Alameda Street bridge to join that group, the city would have to expand it from its estimated width of 4 feet to about 6 or 8 feet wide.
"Our river is an important greenway for the city of Santa Fe," McDonald said. "It's our lifeblood of the city. … It's a lovely, little walk, and we want to fix that bridge."