A piece of downtown's charm is no longer supporting tourists and locals as they traverse the serene Santa Fe River area.

In mid-August, the city permanently closed a footbridge that has stood above the river, presumably for decades, near the intersection of Shelby and East Alameda streets. Officials say they aren't certain of the structure's age.

Reports of deterioration of the handcrafted stone footbridge, nestled among foliage off Alameda Street, reached the city in early August. Parks and Open Spaces Division Director Melissa McDonald said the city immediately shut down the bridge and reached out to an engineering firm to determine whether it was safe for pedestrians.  

