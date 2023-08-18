TAOS — A 14-year-old Questa boy accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl with his father’s firearm will appear for a hearing Wednesday to determine, in part, whether he will be tried as a youthful offender or an adult.

Porfirio Brown appeared at Thursday’s motion hearing by video from the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington, where he was booked following his arrest July 28, the day of the shooting.

District Judge Jeffrey Shannon said Brown would be tried as a youthful offender if the court finds sufficient probable cause at the preliminary hearing next week.

