TAOS — A 14-year-old Questa boy accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl with his father’s firearm will appear for a hearing Wednesday to determine, in part, whether he will be tried as a youthful offender or an adult.
Porfirio Brown appeared at Thursday’s motion hearing by video from the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington, where he was booked following his arrest July 28, the day of the shooting.
District Judge Jeffrey Shannon said Brown would be tried as a youthful offender if the court finds sufficient probable cause at the preliminary hearing next week.
A juvenile probation officer at Thursday’s hearing recommended Brown undergo a psychological evaluation.
Police say Brown killed 13-year-old Amber Archuleta while they were hanging out with a third teen at Brown’s father’s residence in Questa. Brown is accused of dragging Archuleta’s body outside the home after the shooting.
He faces one count of first-degree murder, three counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of attempted battery on a peace officer.
If he is sentenced as an adult, Brown could face life in prison.
His father, William Brown, was charged with negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, resulting in death, a fourth-degree felony recently added to New Mexico statutes following the passage of the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act.
William Brown is the first person to be charged under the new law, which went into effect June 16.
