TAOS — A Taos County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the April 17 death of 34-year-old detainee Ezekiel “Zeke” Martinez at the county jail found staff had negligently tossed drug contraband into a waste bin that Martinez had access to as a porter in the facility.

Martinez, who had placed a visual block over his cell door window, was found slumped over and unresponsive, with a blue face, a report says. Jail staff performed lifesaving measures, including administering CPR and several doses of Narcan but were unsuccessful. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers searching his cell found drug paraphernalia, such as a lighter, a pipe with residue inside of it and a plastic bag with what appeared to be a burnt substance.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

