TAOS — A Taos County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the April 17 death of 34-year-old detainee Ezekiel “Zeke” Martinez at the county jail found staff had negligently tossed drug contraband into a waste bin that Martinez had access to as a porter in the facility.
Martinez, who had placed a visual block over his cell door window, was found slumped over and unresponsive, with a blue face, a report says. Jail staff performed lifesaving measures, including administering CPR and several doses of Narcan but were unsuccessful. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers searching his cell found drug paraphernalia, such as a lighter, a pipe with residue inside of it and a plastic bag with what appeared to be a burnt substance.
According to Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe’s report, jail Cpl. Emily Cordova, who had been surveilling the jail that night, said she had noticed Martinez’s towel was covering his small window. But it’s common, she said, for detainees to place things over their hall window when they want privacy.
Cordova also recognized the pipe as one taken from a female detainee the day before, the report says. The pipe was handed to jail Sgt. Matthew Martinez.
Matthew Martinez said he threw it in the garbage, Hogrefe wrote, noting there was no indication in the surveillance footage that booking officers had inspected the pipe before disposing of it.
“I also find it concerning that the discovery of the pipe is not logged on the intake search form, as it should have been, because a pipe is considered contraband and is a prohibited item for an inmate to possess,” Hogrefe wrote. “At minimum, it should have been documented, properly collected as evidence and notification of its discovery made to the arresting officer. It does not appear any of this happened — rather, it was simply thrown in the trash.”
About an hour and a half later, the surveillance footage showed Zeke Martinez cleaning the booking area as part of his porter duties. While taking out the trash, Hogrefe’s report says, Martinez appeared to look in the garbage bin and notice the pipe. After making sure no one was watching, he appeared to slip the pipe onto his person.
Deputy Shana McTague, who had interviewed Aaron Jones, a detainee in Martinez’s pod, wrote in a narrative, “Aaron said he did hear when jail staff finds ‘stuff’ (drugs, contraband) on inmates during booking, jail staff sometimes just throw it (drugs, contraband) in the trash. Aaron said Zeke was allowed to go behind the booking desk (to dump the trash under the desk).”
According to Jones, McTague wrote, Martinez would find things in the booking area that were considered contraband; he previously found an e-cigarette and a lighter. Jones said Martinez had recently found a “tooter,” or a metal straw used to inhale substances like fentanyl. He also recalled two other porters saying Martinez’s cell smelled like he was “smoking blues,” or fentanyl, the night of April 16.
“Aaron said jail staff had not done any cell searches (that he was aware of during his incarceration) in A-pod until a couple days after Zeke’s death. Aaron recalled cell searches were done on Tuesday night, and jail staff searched every cell (in A-pod) and ‘tore everything apart,’ ” McTague wrote.
Martinez had pleaded guilty to charges in a November 2020 homicide in a deal that required him to testify against four co-defendants.
“I believed this death could potentially involve retaliation, or has at least led me to believe the possibility exists,” Hogrefe wrote in his report.
Jail Officer Morgan Thompson told deputies in an interview he recalled mentioning Martinez’s name by accident to Juanita Romero, one of Martinez’s co-defendants, who was housed in another pod in the jail. Thompson quoted Romero as saying, “Snitches get stitches and end up in ditches.”
Jail Lt. Andrew Montoya told Thompson he had offered protective custody to Martinez, but he had declined, according to the reports.
Still, the investigation concluded there had been no foul play and that the death may have been an overdose.
Jones told McTague Martinez had been drug-free for a year, until some days before his demise. He added Martinez, along with another inmate, had snorted a mixture of water and the residue from the pipe on a separate occasion, according to the report.
Melquiades Rael, a Taos jail detainee who was found dead less than a week after Martinez, was found with red hands, forearms and face, and jail Lt. Jesus Medina noted a dark bodily fluid coming from his mouth, a report states. Narcan was administered to Rael, but he remained unresponsive. Rael had noted on medical forms he had diabetes. He also specified he would be refusing medical attention.
Luis Eliceo Otero, 40, was found dead in the jail May 14. The cause was determined to be suicide.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.