Details sparse so far on police shooting in Española By Nathan Lederman nlederman@sfnewmexican.com Nov 23, 2022

New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Española which left a suspect with, seemingly, non-fatal injuries. Law enforcement have yet to release more information on the incident, aside from a tweet Tuesday. "NMSP is investigating an OIS involving the Espanola Police Department on Calle Del Sol in Espanola, NM," state police's tweet read. "Officers are okay and the suspect is injured."

Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said he could not provide details on the incident Wednesday since state police are actively investigating the shooting. "At this point state police is leading all media releases, up to the point where they tell me I can now speak on behalf [of my department]," Garcia said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.