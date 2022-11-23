New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Española which left a suspect with, seemingly, non-fatal injuries. 

Law enforcement have yet to release more information on the incident, aside from a tweet Tuesday. 

"NMSP is investigating an OIS involving the Espanola Police Department on Calle Del Sol in Espanola, NM," state police's tweet read. "Officers are okay and the suspect is injured."

