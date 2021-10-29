A search warrant executed for a Rust prop truck details a set teeming with miscellaneous ammunition and guns.
Among the items retrieved by Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were 12 revolvers and one rifle, four cardboard boxes of "misc. ammo" and a spent blank casing, according to a report filed by Detective Alexandra Hancock.
Several more bags containing more "miscellaneous" ammo along with an empty ammo box were also located and retrieved by investigators, the report stated.
The search warrant was issued by a judge Wednesday morning after set armorer Hannah Gutierrez told detectives she stored the guns in a safe inside the prop truck along with ammunition during lunch on the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza wounded by a gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.
Only a "few people" had access to the safe, she added. As head armorer, Gutierrez was responsible for firearm safety on set and keeping track of the ammunition.
During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the projectile that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza was a bullet fired from an F. Lli Pietta 45-caliber revolver that had at least three other rounds in the cylinder, Mendoza said.
He added that more than "500 rounds" of ammo were found on set, including blanks, dummies and other suspected live rounds.
Gutierrez's attorneys, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, told the Associated Press Gutierrez did not know where the live rounds came from and blamed producers for unsafe working conditions.
In early September, Gutierrez told podcast hosts of "Voices of the West" she was reluctant to accept her first position as head armorer on the set of The Old Way, starring Nicolas Cage, because she felt she "wasn't ready." Crew members of production told CNN Gutierrez had been "reckless" on the project.
While heavy scrutiny falls on Gutierrez and assistant director David Halls, who handed Baldwin the firearm during rehearsal and yelled "cold gun," industry expert Alex Capaldi said there are more people involved in the hiring staff and ensuring crew members are qualified for those positions.
"The line producer, along with the production manager, or the UPM, is responsible for hiring and managing the crew," Capaldi said. "That's what I do now. I'm in prep on a movie, I'm making phone calls, I'm cutting deals. I'm trying to like figure out who is best for the job and that means if I'm working with somebody that I don't know, personally checking their references."
Further controversy emerged around crew members after it was discovered Rust line producer, Gabrielle Pickle, was named in a previous unfair labor practice settlement after firing a camera crew attempting to unionize due to safety concerns, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Neal Zoromski, an industry prop master told the Los Angeles Times he turned down the opportunity to work on Rust due to production manager Row Walters pushing the armorer to also serve as an assistant prop master — something, he said, that should never happen.
Capaldi, who worked as production manager on Oscar-winning film I, Tonya, said executive producers such as Baldwin are likely funding the film and earn the title to receive another portion of the profits from the film. Line producers and production managers, he added, are far more involved with the hiring process of staff.
"They're the ones making the decisions on who gets hired on with the show which, if you're not vetting people, that's how you end up with an inexperienced armorer or an AD (assistant director) who has a bad track record," he said.
