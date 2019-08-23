Although its field was vandalized overnight officials at Pojoaque Valley High School said the Elks will be able to play Friday night’s season opener as scheduled.
Athletic director Matt Martinez said oil and gas were poured around the 50-yard line of Jacona Field, and the vandals broke into the concession stand — damaging equipment and throwing around food that was prepared for the game. He estimated the cost of the damage between $25,000 and $50,000.
Nevertheless, the Elks and Shiprock Chieftains will play at 7 p.m.
“The ‘P’ [in the middle of the field] was the only area they poured it on,” Martinez said. “They must have got started by something because they left behind the containers of oil and gas.”
Contractors from Lone Mountain Construction arrived at the field in the morning and cleaned up the oil and gas, telling Martinez there was no structural damage to the field.
“We were able to save the turf,” Martinez said.
The football field underwent a series of upgrades earlier this decade, as lights were installed in 2012 and the artificial surface FieldTurf replaced natural grass in 2015 at a cost of $300,000.
This is a developing story and will be updated.