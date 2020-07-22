The Santa Fe Community Convention Center has been a quiet and lonely place since the coronavirus grasped a firm hold on New Mexico in March.
The 72,000-square-foot facility, however, could be buzzing with scores of people next week, despite a state restriction on mass gatherings.
The U.S. Census Bureau is poised to hold a series of training sessions at the convention center Tuesday that will bring at least a couple of hundred people together under the same roof at one time, said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
And it won’t be the only such gathering, Randall said Wednesday.
“There will be meetings going on in Albuquerque as well with the U.S. census, and we’re coordinating our efforts with them,” Randall told members of the city Finance Committee during the third day of budget hearings, which included a presentation on the convention center’s proposed spending plan.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to demonstrate that a percentage reduction on capacity makes more sense than the type of caps that are currently being proposed, and we’re actually hopeful that we’ll be able to get back in business [at the convention center] in the wintertime with some smaller use that normally might be happening in hotels,” he said.
While Randall is preparing for a large gathering, a spokesman for the Census Bureau said late Wednesday no plans have been finalized.
“There’s no confirmation on any sites yet,” said Oscar Arriaga, who acknowledged decisions could have been made since he was last briefed Tuesday morning.
Randall said in an email, “We have a contract out but not executed. They have given us a verbal yes.”
Santa Fe’s convention center expects between 200 and 225 people at each of three training sessions, “but it is yet to be finalized,” Randall wrote.
“There will be social distanced seating [36 square feet per person] and every participant with a mask and personal hand sanitizer,” he wrote.
Randall also said the convention center will be providing attendees “our outdoor chairs as opposed to fabric chairs so that the cleaning process will be facilitated” and that each session will be spaced out.
“There’s somewhere between 30 minutes and an hour in between them,” he said.
The gathering is the first at the convention center since the novel coronavirus pandemic spread into New Mexico in March.
Randall told city councilors on the Finance Committee the facility was “amazingly going to be having a meeting there next week that will engage our team a little bit.”
Randall said the Census Bureau’s meetings “have been given an exemption by the state against the mass gathering restrictions because it’s a federal government request.”
But Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the state doesn’t grant such exemptions.
He offered organizers firm advice.
“They better be spaced the [expletive] out,” he said.
Under the state’s public health order, a mass gathering “does not include individuals who are public officials or public employees in the course and scope of their employment.”
The Census Bureau is exempt from the mass gatherings limitation in the state Department of Health’s April 11 public health order, according to a letter written in May by Olivia Padilla-Jackson, the former Cabinet secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration.
“The U.S. Census Bureau operations in New Mexico are considered to be an essential service,” she wrote. “As such, the trainings that the U.S. Census Bureau are conducting are allowable and not considered to be in violation of the mass gatherings limitation.”
Randall said he doesn’t know where the Census Bureau will hold the sessions in Albuquerque or how many people are expected to attend.
Randall told the Finance Committee he looks forward to hosting the Census Bureau in Santa Fe.
“We’re quite excited about the opportunity to test out some COVID-safe practices that our director and the team have put together,” he said. “It’ll give us a chance to work with the public in a real test environment.”
