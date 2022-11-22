Eric Apodaca shovels dirt over a waterline that was repaired Tuesday afternoon while Anthony Padilla, left, looks into the hole city of Santa Fe crews dug near the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street. Despite six water main breaks this month, a city official said the rate of water issues remains below the national average and is on pace with most years.
Chris Chavez fills a hole with dirt after city of Santa Fe crews worked to repair a waterline break Tuesday near the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street. The rupture was reported at 9 a.m. and fixed by 2 p.m., with water service being affected at three nearby businesses and five residences. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Anthony Padilla, a maintenance worker with the city of Santa Fe, receives a tool while working in a hole workers dug Tuesday near the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street to repair a waterline break.
Eric Apodaca shovels dirt over a waterline that was repaired Tuesday afternoon while Anthony Padilla, left, looks into the hole city of Santa Fe crews dug near the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street. Despite six water main breaks this month, a city official said the rate of water issues remains below the national average and is on pace with most years.
Chris Chavez fills a hole with dirt after city of Santa Fe crews worked to repair a waterline break Tuesday near the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street. The rupture was reported at 9 a.m. and fixed by 2 p.m., with water service being affected at three nearby businesses and five residences. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Anthony Padilla, a maintenance worker with the city of Santa Fe, receives a tool while working in a hole workers dug Tuesday near the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street to repair a waterline break.
A message from the Alert Santa Fe system Tuesday morning warned of a water main break at Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street with a familiar refrain:
“Water service will be impacted throughout the day.”
The notice followed one Monday night saying city crews were addressing a similar pipeline problem on Cordova Road.
They were the fifth and sixth such alerts this month, prompting some Santa Fe residents to wonder about the frequency of waterline breaks and raising concern about the city’s aging water infrastructure, which includes hundreds of miles of pipes.
Water Division Director Jesse Roach said, however, the frequency of pipeline breaks throughout the city in 2022 has been in line with recent years. He noted the alert system, accessed by an increasing number of residents, might be creating a different perception.
Alert Santa Fe is “one of those things we’ve turned to more and more,” Roach said Tuesday. “As we work through the technology and the benefits of communication, we are looking at maybe how to be more targeted in sending out those alerts.”
The Tuesday morning rupture was reported at 9 a.m. and fixed by 2 p.m., Roach said, adding water service was affected at three nearby businesses and five residences.
The city has had 29 water main breaks so far this year, compared to the yearly average of 31.6 breaks since 2014.
Roach said the higher number of pipeline breaks in November could be due unusually cold temperatures, which have caused the ground to cool and contract earlier in the year.
Forty-one percent of the city’s breaks occur between November and January, according to city data measured since 2017.
Roach said the city has a lower rate of water main breaks per mileage of pipeline than the nation’s average. He compared Santa Fe’s 5.3 breaks per 100 miles of pipe to the average rate of 14 breaks per year, according to a 2018 study by Utah State University of 281 utilities.
The city spends between $1.5 million and $3 million each year to replace pipes. Roach said the city projects the spending to grow in the next decade to $8 million to $10 million.
In the last five years, crews have replaced water mains in areas around the city that were between 40 and 75 years old.
Age is only one factor in the decision of whether to replace a pipe, Roach said. Other factors include break frequency, pipe integrity, the number of people served and coordination with other projects, like road construction.
The city’s oldest water main was installed in 1881, and Roach said it continues working reliably.
More frequent waterline breaks come as the city also has faced complaints about brown water and low water pressure.
Gabe Salazar told The New Mexican on Nov. 13 he had brown water flowing from the faucets of his home off Camino Cabra, where a water main break had occurred that day.
Salazar said his water was running clear by 11 that evening and he hasn’t had trouble with his taps since then.
Roach said the brown water tends to emerge on Santa Fe’s east side and results from manganese deposits in older pipes that are stirred up with rushing water. Anyone experiencing brown water should call the city if it doesn’t clear up after running cold water for five minutes, he said.
“We have 615 miles of pipes and almost a half-billion in inventory in pipes,” Roach said. “We apologize for any inconvenience that causes and are always working to get that number smaller and smaller.”