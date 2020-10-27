Yvonne Baros' frightful display stands out in the Pueblos del Sol neighborhood. Ghosts, scarecrows, pumpkin-headed specters and spiders have taken over her front yard.
Baros has been decorating like this for six years for Halloween, one of the most fun-filled holidays for her family, she said. She refused to let COVID-19 fears put a damper on this year's celebration.
"I have two kids, and to me, their mental health is as important as their physical health right now," Baros said outside her home as she inflated a pumpkin creature. "It gives them some sense of normal."
As COVID-19 numbers surge to record-high levels in Santa Fe and nationally, Halloween is likely to be the first of several far-from-normal fall and winter holidays.
Federal, state and local government officials have been urging families to forgo the tradition of trick-or-treating and to avoid large parties that could become superspreader events. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that trick-or-treating poses "high risk for spreading viruses." The agency even discouraged so called trunk-or-treating events in which treats are handed out to kids from the trunks of cars in a parking lot.
The city of Albuquerque is moving forward with plans for such an event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Park, but this drive-thru version promises "no-contact delivery" of goodies.
Motorama at the Downs, a drive-in theater set up south of Santa Fe, is offering a series of movies this week centered on Halloween horror and humor, with a screening of the 1975 classic Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday.
But many city and state officials are hoping most people will find safe ways to celebrate the spooky day at home.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office issued a news release this month offering families safe Halloween ideas. The website togethernm.org recommends participation in a virtual costume contest and provides a recipe for a Halloween-themed dessert, directions for creating a haunted fort and guidelines for carving the best-ever jack-o’-lantern.
The city of Santa Fe is urging caution, too, directing residents to the city's public library website — santafelibrary.org — to access an array of activities, including viewing a new animated story for kids, The Mummy at Mystery Mansion.
Despite the pandemic, sales of Halloween-related goods don't appear to have slowed, merchants said.
Josh Mastrovito, manager of the Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Santa Fe, said business at the site has been "really, really good."
Based on the nature of sales, however, he's not sure people will be celebrating out and about, as they have in past years.
"We’re selling more of the decorations this year than the costumes, and I feel like that’s because people want to decorate and they’re not going to go out," Mastrovito said. "They’re creating an at-home Halloween versus a walk-around Halloween. This is the first year I’ve seen decorations fly off the shelves like this."
Diana Tafoya, who lives in La Cienega, was shopping for goods recently for an at-home celebration for her two grandkids. Wide-open spaces on her property will help keep the children safe, she said.
"We have about 2½ acres of land, and we're planning on hiding candy all around our property, and we'll have our grandkids go out in their costumes and find it," she said.
Mason Marano of Santa Fe said his parents' home in a six-bedroom pole barn in the village of Cerrillos will create a spooky setting for festivities to entertain his children.
"We’ll have my son and three younger sisters go door to door in the house trick-or-treating, so they still get the Halloween experience without the risk of catching COVID,” he said.
Christina Montoya of Santa Fe, who was shopping at the store with her daughters, Adrina and Aliah, said her family "will create a new Halloween custom. We'll carve pumpkins, watch movies and make caramel apples."
She'll still keep some candy on hand for "any trick-or-treaters we may get," she added.
Baros, who grew up in an Albuquerque household that always celebrated Halloween, also said she will "keep a bag of candy on hand" and won't let her spirit dim.
"Kids need to enjoy childhood," the Pueblos del Sol resident said.
